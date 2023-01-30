Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy’s Golf League

Matt Fitzpatrick has been named the seventh player to join Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ tech-focused TGL, with the announcement made via an Instagram live event hosted by popular YouTube Coach Rick Shiels.

The Monday night golf league, which is being launched by McIlroy and Woods’ TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour, had previously announced Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa. The addition of US Open Champion Fitzpatrick to compete alongside those players and the co-founders is another significant coup and continues a run of every player confirmed so far being a Major winner.

