Matt Fitzpatrick Explains Why He’s Making This Jack Nicklaus Inspired Adjustment

Matt Fitzpatrick—who sits tied for second place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions—is a known grinder. He’ll do anything and everything to improve his already top-notch game. Three years of dedicated swing speed work helped the Englishman win the 2022 US Open, and he documents every single golf shot he hits to stay on top of statistics.

After Fitzpatrick fired off a third-round 66 at Kapalua’s Plantation course, he gave some insight into the latest tactic he employed to sharpen his play.

“I think my changes to my Irons have been a positive one,” Fitzpatrick said. “We kind of put weights in the grip to make them a little bit more fade biased, which has felt a little but more comfortable out there.”

