Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Attend NBA Game

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso made it a date night Wednesday at the San Antonio Spurs versus New York Knicks NBA Basketball game at Madison Square Garden.





The parents of four, who Wed in 2005, were full of glee, waving and smiling for the cameras. Damon donned a black ensemble, while Barroso got in the spirit with a New York Knicks baseball cap topping off her white tank top.





Knocked Up director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris, and Stranger Things actor David Harbor and stepdaughter Ethel, also attended the game.









Last month, the couple made a trip to Washington, DC, for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, where Damon’s Ocean’s Eleven Costar George Clooney was honored for his lifetime achievements.





Damon and Argentine-born Barroso began dating in 2003 when they met in Miami Beach, Florida, while Damon was Filming the Comedy Stuck on You. Barroso and her daughter Alexia were at Damon’s side throughout the European shoot of his 2004 movie Ocean’s Twelvewhich also starred Clooney.





Damon and Barroso tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York City in December 2005. In addition to Alexia, 23, the couple shares daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella.





In November, Damon and his longtime pal and Good Will Hunting Costar Ben Affleck announced that they are starting a production company called Artists Equity with RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck, 50, will be CEO of the Los Angeles–based company, while Damon will serve as chief creative officer.









The pair, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar back in 1998 for writing Good Will Hunting together, are currently working on a sports drama about Nike’s journey to inking its blockbuster deal with Michael Jordan.