Matt Cohen Named St. John Fisher Men’s Volleyball Head Coach

Men’s Volleyball | 1/10/2023 1:45:00 PM

PITTSFORD, NY – Following a national search, the St. John Fisher University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the hiring of Matt Cohen as the next Coach of its Men’s Volleyball program.

Cohen joins the Cardinals after serving as the head coach of the Women’s volleyball team at Saint Johns River State College in Palatka, Florida. He was at the helm from 2013-15 and 2018-2022 and in that time, he collected a record of 162-98.

“I am honored to be a part of the St. John Fisher men’s volleyball program,” Cohen said.

“I can’t wait to get on campus and start forming relationships with the team, staff, and recruits,” he added.

In 2021, Cohen was named Sun-Lakes Conference Coach of the Year after leading his team to the school’s first ever conference championship. The Vikings went 17-1 in conference play and 31-5 overall. Five of his players received All-Conference honors and one was named an All-American.

Cohen’s teams have also excelled in the classroom earning the AVCA Academic Team Award in 7-of-8 seasons at SJR State. In addition to coaching the indoor team, Cohen was also the Head Beach Coach and Assistant Athletic Director.

Prior to SJR State College, Cohen was at Yavapai College in Prescott, AZ where he led the Roughriders to 124 wins in 6 seasons. In his final year the ‘riders went 29-7 and finished as district runner-up.

“I want to thank Director of Athletics Bob Ward, Associate Athletic Director Jennifer Granger, and Assistant Athletic Director Melody Kuzniar-Giglio for entrusting me to lead this program,” Cohen expressed.

In addition to coaching at the NJCAA level, Cohen has coached with some of the top boys club programs in the state of Florida – 352 Elite and Ocean Bay Volleyball, and Arizona – AZ Fear.

“After a nationwide search we are pleased to announce Matt Cohen as the new men’s volleyball head coach at St. John Fisher University,” said Athletic director, Bob Ward.

“Coach Cohen has a vast amount of experience in leading volleyball programs, college athletics and recruitment. We could not be more pleased that he has accepted this position and will lead our highly competitive men’s program,” Ward added.

The Fisher men’s volleyball team looks to build on the success they had in 2022. They finished the year with a 24-8 record, winning the United Volleyball Conference (UVC) Championship and were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The team had eight players named to UVC’s All-Academic Team, two Athletes earned AVCA All-America Honors and three players were awarded All-Region recognition.

