Matt Carrick focuses on NFL draft after Michigan State football career

Matt Carrick focuses on NFL draft after Michigan State football career

It might feel like a lifetime for Matt Carrick, the time he spent at Michigan State. But it has only been six years since the 2017 Perry High School Graduate began his college football journey with the Spartans.

Carrick packed a lot into those six years: He earned two bachelor’s degrees, is working his way to a Master’s and overcame assorted injuries to play 47 total games. Along the way, he played for two head coaches in a program that played in four Bowl games, won 10 games twice and reached a national ranking as high as No. 5 during his time with the Spartans.

Now, Carrick is focused on the 2023 NFL Draft and earning an opportunity he has dreamed of pursuing since he was 5 years old.

“Right now at this point in my career, I’m good enough to play on Sundays,” Carrick said. “That has always been a dream for me.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button