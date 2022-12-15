Matt Cardona: The Goal Is Still To Win The WWE Championship

Matt Cardona still has WWE goals.

Cardona was released by WWE in April 2020 after a 15-year run with the company. He’s turned himself into a hotter Commodity since his release working for GCW, AEW, NWA, IMPACT Wrestling, and other Independent companies while Pursuing non-wrestling Ventures with toys and podcasts.

There have been Rumors and speculation of Cardona returning to WWE, which he has fed into online, as Triple H has Hired back many talents who were released, but Cardona isn’t saying whether he’ll return or not.

“I appreciate you asking me this, but here’s the truth, if I were to go back, I wouldn’t reveal it here,” Cardona told Chris Van Vliet on Insight. “If I wasn’t going back, I wouldn’t reveal it here. I want people talking. The more people that are talking about Matt Cardona, the better for me. I’m the Internet Champion; then, now, and forever . Let them talk.”

Cardona noted that he wouldn’t go back if he had to give up his non-wrestling projects.

At the end of the interview, Cardona admitted he still has goals to accomplish in WWE.

“One goal, I’ve been saying for a long time, is to win the WWE Championship. That’s not a lie. When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn’t like, ‘What can What can I do to get back to WWE?’ You can’t think like that. I certainly can’t. I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do. WWE is number one . I’m not saying there is this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I’d love to go back at least one time, for sure,” they said.

Cardona is currently a free agent and regularly appears on IMPACT Wrestling and NWA programming.

He is set to be part of the live NWA Powerrr Episode on January 31 as he signs a contract to face Tyrus.

