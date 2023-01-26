Matt Barnes spit on fiancee’s ex during Cowboys-49ers game

Former NBA player and current basketball Analyst Matt Barnes got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex during the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers playoff game this past Sunday. A recent video obtained by TMZ Sports caught Barnes spitting at the man, video per Michael J. Babcock on Twitter, via TMZ.

Matt Barnes got into it with his fiance’s ex outside the 49ers game Sunday. Matt spits on him.

Matt says guys have been harassing him. MB Filed for restraining order Tues. Ex “hunted me down & aggressively confronted me”. Matt also says the ex once threatened to shoot him with his “Glock” pic.twitter.com/Q7UgEhlP9V — michael j. Babcock (@mikejbabcock) January 25, 2023

However, Matt Barnes said his fiancée’s ex started the altercation, per TMZ as well.

“(The ex) Hunted me (Barnes) down and aggressively confronted me,” Barnes said. “(The ex) shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me. I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his Unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust.”

This is unquestionably a messy situation for Matt Barnes and his family. Police are still investigating the situation. Although it seems as if Barnes didn’t start the melee, this is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as they are made available.

Barnes has emerged as a respected NBA Analyst since retiring from the league. He’s known for sharing passionate takes and making bold predictions.

As for his NBA tenure as a player, Barnes played in parts of 16 seasons with 9 different teams. He spent 4 years in Los Angeles with the Clippers, which was his longest tenure with any one team. Matt Barnes was known as a pesky defender who offered decent Offensive prowess at times.

As mentioned above, we will monitor and provide updates on this developing story.