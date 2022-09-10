Matt Barnes drops NBA Finals Prediction ahead of 2022-2023 season

Former NBA player and current Analyst Matt Barnes released his NBA Finals Prediction at the NBA 2K23 Influencer Launch Red Carpet Event. Barnes, who was one of the event’s hosts, took time to field questions which is when he dropped his prediction.

“You are going to put me on the spot,” Barnes said after I asked him to make his NBA Finals prediction. “I think in the Western Conference its going to be between Golden State and the Clippers. And in the Eastern Conference, I love Brooklyn if they can get their sh*t together, but I don’t know if they can. So I’m going to say its going to be a rematch between a healthy Milwaukee and hopefully a healthy Boston. I got Milwaukee against Golden State, and I got Golden State getting one more championship.”

Matt Barnes dropped his #NBAFinals Prediction for the 2022-2023 NBA season at a recent #NBA2K23 event pic.twitter.com/3sCrvHyiK5 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) September 9, 2022

Matt Barnes went above and beyond in his answer. They provided credible insight with a very realistic prediction.

Golden State Warriors fans will certainly love what Barnes had to say. The Dubs are fresh off of a Finals Championship and have aspirations of repeating during the NBA 2022-2023 season. Milwaukee Bucks fans will like what he had to say as well. The Bucks won the NBA Finals in 2020-2021, but failed to reach the Championship last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee would love to make another Finals appearance this season.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that he likes Brooklyn. But he is concerned about the Nets uncertainty. Matt Barnes has made his opinion known on the Nets in the past as well.

We will see if Matt Barnes’ NBA Finals Prediction comes true during the 2022-2023 season.