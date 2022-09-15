Matip spares wasteful Nunez: Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings as defender scores late Winner against Ajax

Darwin Nunez:

The chance was there, and it would have been some goal too. Liverpool, for once in the second half, opened Ajax up, with Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all combining.

Salah rolled the ball invitingly into the path of Nunez, who had only been on the field 14 minutes, but the Uruguayan fluffed his lines, scuffing his effort wide of Remko Pasveer’s right-hand post.

It looked like it would cost his side, only for Matip to save the day. Nunez, in fairness, made an impact after coming on alongside Roberto Firmino, but he still looks like a player playing with tension at times.

They could do with a goal, but Liverpool don’t play again until October 1.

Joe Gomez:

It feels harsh to single out a player who didn’t even play, but when the man who replaces you performs as Matip did here, and then ends the night the hero, then you have to wonder what Gomez was thinking.

Last week, he was terrorized in Naples, unable to cope with the Italians’ speed and movement. It was no surprise that Matip came in for this game, and it is unavoidable that Liverpool looked far more secure with him alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez will come again, for sure, but for now he has lost his shirt, again.

The noisy minority:

Anfield paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II prior to kick off, as the stadium fell silent for a short period.

Silent, that is, except for a few isolated idiots, intent on making themselves heard when nobody wanted them to. It was not what anyone needed, not Liverpool, not Ajax, and not the majority inside the stadium who kept quiet.

No doubt there will be some who look to make a bigger deal of it than necessary. Some will have been desperate for Liverpool fans to show themselves up. As it was, it was only a handful who did.

The trouble is, the noise of an idiot will always be heard.