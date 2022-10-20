Mathurin Impresses in Pacers’ Season Opener

Indiana Pacers Rookie Bennedict Mathurin didn’t waste a second of his time on the court in his NBA debut.

In his first 10 seconds of action, the No. 6 overall pick from the 2022 draft recorded his first-ever basket.

With 31 seconds left in the game, Mathurin scored five points in 14 seconds to pull the Pacers within three points of the Washington Wizards.

While the final result was a 114-107 Pacers loss, the 6-foot-6 University of Arizona product had a night to remember in his first game with the Blue & Gold (0-1).

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA,” Mathurin said. “Stepping on the court today was amazing.”

Mathurin finished with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of play against the Wizards (1-0) on Wednesday.

Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle had high praise for Mathur following the game.

“The possibilities are amazing with him,” Carlisle said of the rookie. “… He has tools that really nobody else in our team has, and that’s exciting.”

Coming off the bench, with 6:46 left in the first quarter, Mathurin sprinted down the floor, took a pass off the wing from guard Tyrese Haliburton, and converted a 13-foot floater off the glass over the 7-foot-3 Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis to record his first field goal.

After pulling down a rebound, Mathurin stayed locked in on offense, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and making two free throws to push his scoring total to 10 points.

While Mathurin cooled off in his four minutes of second-quarter action, he took a stat line of 12 points and four rebounds into intermission as the Pacers trailed 60-52.

Mathurin was quiet in the third quarter before staying in the rotation for key minutes down the stretch, remaining on the floor for the final eight minutes.

Down 110-102 with 2:03 left in the game, Mathurin hit a running pull-up 3-pointer from the top of the arc and then stole the ball on the next Wizards possession. After a pair of missed attempts by the Pacers, Mathurin came up with the ball, scored a reverse layup, and was fouled to make the score 110-107 with 31 seconds left.

Mathurin wound up missing the and-one free throw and the Pacers were unable to overcome the deficit.

Postgame, Mathurin said he was thankful his teammates and coaches trusted him on the court down the stretch.

Haliburton, who led the Pacers with 26 points, said Mathurin will have a “weight lifted off his shoulders” now that he has his first game under his belt.

“Seeing him scoring that way is not surprising, he (did) it in college (and did it) in training camp,” Haliburton said. “… I love him being out there. I’m really excited for him.”

Going into the game, fans knew Mathurin had the potential for a big opening night, as the 20-year-old from Canada averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals through four preseason games.

While he noted Mathurin has a lot to learn, Carlisle said the rookie is a great addition to the team.

“(Mathurin) is a great pick for us. And, you know, Kevin (Pritchard, Pacers president of basketball operations) did a great job on that one,” Carlisle said. “And he’s obviously a crowd favorite. I mean, when I put him in the game the place went crazy. And when he was introduced, in the pregame introductions, the place went crazy. A lot of good things to come for him – no question about it.”