Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira Takes Command of LAAC After Last Year’s Close Call

At the 2022 Latin America Amateur Championship, Argentina’s Mateo Fernández de Oliveira started the final round seven strokes back, but he found himself standing over a Pivotal putt on the 18th green. Sink the putt and Fernández de Oliveira would have made it into a playoff for the LAAC title, which comes with invitations to the Masters, the British Open and this year, the US Open.

The putt didn’t drop for Fernández de Oliveira at last year’s championship, but they sure are this time around. The University of Arkansas senior fired off a bogey-free 63 on Saturday at Grand Reserve Golf Club to take a commanding four-shot lead heading into tomorrow’s final round.

