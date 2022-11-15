Matchups, players to know and more

The final stretch of the 2022 Texas high school volleyball season is here and there are four Dallas-area teams with shots at state titles (in Class 4A and up). Below you’ll find everything you need to know for this week’s state volleyball tournament:

— 2022 UIL volleyball state tournament schedule —

UIL VOLLEYBALL STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 4A semifinals

Aubrey vs. Bellville

7 pm Thursday at Curtis Culwell Center

Aubrey (38-9): Aubrey is making her third appearance at state (2003 and 2009 were the others) and is looking for her first state title. Tarleton State signee Sydney Garrison has been the go-to player at the net, recording 744 kills and averaging 5.6 kills per set. Garrison and junior Annaleise Sevier are the tallest players on the team at 5-11, and Sevier has 475 kills and a team-leading 101 blocks. Kynadi Hall, a 5-10 sophomore, has 301 kills and 94 blocks. Senior Makayla Johnson leads Aubrey in digs (702) and aces (55), while junior setter Olivia Starr has 1,348 assists, 353 digs and 54 aces.

Bellville (39-10): Bellville has won nine state titles, but only one (2005) came in the past 24 years. After losing in the state semifinals the last two years, Bellville is looking to get back to a state championship match for the first time since 2013. Bellville has won 25 of its last 26 matches. Bellville got 18 kills from 5-11 Marin Higginbotham and 14 kills from 5-7 Kendall Stark in Saturday’s five-set regional final win over La Vernia, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Class 5A semifinals

Liberty Hill vs. Frisco Reedy

11 am Friday at Curtis Culwell Center

Liberty Hill (42-10): Liberty Hill tied for second in its district but is making its fourth appearance at state — all since 2014. It is trying to win its first state title. Liberty Hill Avenged two district losses to Leander Rouse by beating Rouse in four sets in the regional final. Liberty Hill has three players with more than 300 kills — Juniors Giovanna Mason (431) and Kealy Dirner (347) and sophomore Annie Witt (331). Dirner leads the team with 73 aces. Liberty Hill can put up a ferocious block at the net, as 6-1 sophomore Ava Kostroun has 147 blocks, 6-2 senior Morgan Poulain has 140 blocks and the 6-0 Mason has 97 blocks. Poulain has signed with Sam Houston State.

Frisco Reedy (27-13): Reedy is one of three 5A Semifinalists making his state tournament debut, along with Colleyville Heritage and Montgomery Lake Creek. Boston College signee Halle Schroder has 481 kills — 209 more than anyone else on the team — and she has recorded double-digit kills in 16 of her last 17 matches. Reedy got 19 kills from Schroder, 12 from Montana signee Gracie Cagle and 10 from Texas A&M Corpus-Christi signee Reese Miller in Saturday’s three-set regional final sweep of Frisco Wakeland, the No. 1 team in the state. Schroder also had a team-high 16 digs in that match, and she leads Reedy in that category with 329 digs for the season. Taylor Fogliani, a 6-0 senior, has been Reedy’s top defensive player at the net with 81 blocks.

Class 5A semifinals

Colleyville Heritage vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

1 pm Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center

Colleyville Heritage (41-7): Colleyville Heritage has won 21 matches in a row, and it owns wins over state Semifinalists Keller (6A) and Frisco Reedy (5A). It also beat area-ranked 6A teams Coppell, Waxahachie and Denton Guyer and lost in five sets to nationally ranked Highland Park, which was ranked No. 1 in the state in 6A. Houston signee Ella Busey, an all-state selection last year, had 298 kills in 81 sets in the regular season, while Suli Davis led the team with 408 kills in 99 sets. The setting of Louisiana-Monroe signee Morgan Howard (1,154 assists in the regular season) and the blocking of Air Force signee Reagan Engler (83 blocks) have also been crucial.

Montgomery Lake Creek (32-16): Lake Creek is tied for the most losses by any of the state semifinalists, 6A through 1A, but it overcame a 9-10 start to make the state tournament in the fifth year the school has been open. Lake Creek has wins over nine-time state Champion Bellville and 2021 4A state Champion Decatur. In the regional semifinals, Lake Creek went five sets to beat Lamar Fulshear, the 2020 5A state runner-up. Sam Houston State signee Payton Woods leads the team in kills (547) and blocks (84), and she has at least 13 kills in every playoff match. Lake Creek has also gotten big seasons from Lauren Greene (1,010 assists) and Lauren Vickery (724 digs).

Class 6A semifinals

Katy Tompkins vs. Keller

5 pm Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center

Katy Tompkins (41-4): he nation’s seventh-ranked team is at the state tournament for the first time and has dropped only one set in the playoffs. Tompkins has won over the last two 6A state Champions — Katy Seven Lakes and San Antonio Brandeis. Rice signee Cindy Tchouangwa, a 6-0 Honorable mention All-American outside hitter, has team Highs in Kills (590) and blocks (51) and is second on the team in digs (504). Bradley signee Tendai Titley has 468 Kills and has 26 matches with double-digit kills. Setters Presley Powell and Erica Dellesky have combined for 1,310 assists, and Titley, Brooklynn Merrell and Skylar Skrabanek have combined for 240 aces.

Keller (33-11): Keller Returns seven players who played in last year’s five-set loss to San Antonio Brandeis in the 6A state Championship match. Keller has a pair of AVCA All-Americans — Miami signee Taylor Polivka (second team) at setter and Kea Whillock (honorable mention) at libero. Polivka has 1,256 assists — including six matches with 40 or more assists — and Whillock has 727 digs. Reagan Sharp, a 6-1 junior, has 547 kills, including matches with 34 kills (against Southlake Carroll) and 25 kills (against Trophy Club Byron Nelson). Leah Ford, a 6-3 all-state senior middle blocker who has signed with six-time national Champion USC, missed most of the first three months of this season with a torn ab. But she has averaged 10 kills and five blocks per match since returning in the playoffs. She will be the tallest player on the court in either of the 6A semifinals.

Keller High School middle Blocker Leah Ford (9) hits the ball past VR Eaton High School middle Blocker Susi Curtis (11) and VR Eaton High School outside hitter Lillian Bickley (9) during game one as Keller High School played VR Eaton High School in the Class 6A Region I Championship match at the WG Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City on Saturday, November 13, 2021. (Stewart F. House/Special Contributor) (Stewart F. House / Special Contributor)

Players to watch

The Dallas area will be represented by Keller, Frisco Reedy, Colleyville Heritage and Aubrey. Here are 10 players to keep an eye on this week:

— Ella Busey, Colleyville Heritage

— Leah Ford, Keller

— Sydney Garrison, Aubrey

— Morgan Howard, Colleyville Heritage

—Taylor Polivka, Keller

— Halle Schroder, Frisco Reedy

— Cindy Tchouangwa, Katy Tompkins

— Molly Tuozzo, The Woodlands

— Payton Woods, Montgomery Lake Creek

— To read about each of these ten standouts, click or tap here —

Must-read stories

The Keller volleyball team celebrates a four-set win over Prosper in the Class 6A Region I final on Nov. 12, 2022. (Greg Riddle)

Keller’s next big challenge will be against nationally ranked Tompkins in the state semifinal

Just to make it to the UIL state tournament, the Keller volleyball team had to win a region that featured eight of the top 10 Class 6A teams in the talent-rich Dallas area. That included three nationally ranked teams — state No. 1 Highland Park, Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Plano West.

Now, to return to the state championship match for the second straight season, Keller will have to beat the state’s new No. 1 team — Katy Tompkins — which is ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.

Keller (33-11) and Tompkins (41-4) will meet in a 6A state semifinal at 5 pm Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The match will feature three AVCA All-Americans — setter Taylor Polivka (a Miami signee) and libero/defensive specialist Kea Whillock of Keller and outside hitter Cindy Tchouangwa (a Rice signee) of Tompkins.

Being the underdog is nothing new for unranked Keller, who had to beat state No. 4-ranked Prosper in Saturday’s 6A Region I final to advance to the state tournament for the second time in school history.

— Click or tap here to read the rest of this story —

