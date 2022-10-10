Matchups announced for SBLive MLK Classic basketball event Hosted by De La Salle High School

The teams and matchups for the SBLive MLK Classic Hosted by De La Salle High School are set.

SBLive Sports is partnering with DLS Athletics for this season’s basketball event which marks its 25th anniversary. It’s scheduled for Monday, January 16 in Concord (Calif.).

There is a field of 14 boys teams and seven games over two sessions. Games will be played at the school’s Gymnasium on campus.

“We are very excited about this year’s field of teams,” DLS Assistant Athletic Director and head basketball Coach Marcus Schroeder said. “After recent years of the event being impacted by COVID, we are excited to bring back out-of-region teams along with some of the best regional teams. We have some high-level matchups that will feature some of the best players in the state and country. Looking forward to a great day of basketball and honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy.”

The day-long event tips off at 9:30 am with Campolindo versus Oakland Tech and ends with Modesto Christian facing St. Joseph of Santa Maria at 7:30 pm

Host De La Salle will square off with West Linn of Oregon in a 4:30 pm matchup.

The Spartans, who lost to Campolindo in the North Coast Section Open Division final last season, will be led by 6-foot-6 sophomore and 4-star recruit Alec Blair. He topped DLS in scoring and rebounding while starting as a freshman.

The Lions are the Defending OSAA 6A state Champions and feature 4-star senior guard Jackson Shelstad who committed to Oregon last November. They choose the Ducks over Gonzaga and UCLA.

Modesto Christian, the runner-up in the CIF State Open Division Championship game last season, is led by junior 4-star guard Jamari Phillips. Phillips led the Crusaders in scoring last season with 23 points per game.

For more information on the SBLive MLK Classic, follow De La Salle Athletics – @dlsathletics