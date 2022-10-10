Matchups announced for SBLive MLK Classic basketball event Hosted by De La Salle High School

The teams and matchups for the SBLive MLK Classic Hosted by De La Salle High School are set.

SBLive Sports is partnering with DLS Athletics for this season’s basketball event which marks its 25th anniversary. It’s scheduled for Monday, January 16 in Concord (Calif.).

There is a field of 14 boys teams and seven games over two sessions. Games will be played at the school’s Gymnasium on campus.

“We are very excited about this year’s field of teams,” DLS Assistant Athletic Director and head basketball Coach Marcus Schroeder said. “After recent years of the event being impacted by COVID, we are excited to bring back out-of-region teams along with some of the best regional teams. We have some high-level matchups that will feature some of the best players in the state and country. Looking forward to a great day of basketball and honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button