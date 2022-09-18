MATCH RECAP: Despite a late Bruin goal, Sounders FC falls 2-1 on the road to Vancouver

Sounders FC (12-16-3, 39 points) fell 2-1 on the road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-14-7, 40 points) on Saturday evening at BC Place. Pedro Vite and Julian Gressel scored the goals for the hosts, with Will Bruin scoring Rave Green’s lone goal, as Seattle saw its two-game winning streak snapped. With three games remaining in the 2022 MLS regular season, Brian Schmetzer’s side sits in 10th place in the Western Conference, four points shy of the final postseason spot.

Vancouver scored first courtesy of Vite in the 29th minute. After a smooth run of buildup play, Luis Martins was able to beat Seattle defender Xavier Arreaga on the outside of the 18-yard box, crossing the ball to Vite for the one-timer into the back of the net. The home side doubled its lead in the 37th minute, as Julian Gressel collected a deflected ball inside the area and smashed a volley past Stefan Frei.

Bruin pulled one back for Seattle in the 89th minute, getting his head on a cross by Fredy Montero, Guiding the ball into the bottom corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

With the Looming FIFA international break, Sounders FC now has 10 days off from MLS action before hosting FC Cincinnati on Tuesday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:00 pm PT / FOX 13+, Prime Video, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green then close out the year with a road match at Sporting Kansas City on October 2 before a home Decision Day Matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on October 9.

• Sounders FC now sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 39 points, four points shy of the final postseason spot. The Rave Green have three matches remaining in the 2022 MLS regular season, including two home contests.

• Tonight’s loss marked Seattle’s first defeat to Vancouver in MLS play (including postseason) since April 14, 2017. The Rave Green had gone unbeaten in 15 matches against Whitecaps FC (10-0-5). Sounders FC is now 16-8-8 against Whitecaps FC in MLS regular-season action.

• Will Bruin’s goal marked his third Strike this year for the Rave Green, as well as his 30th goal in all competitions for the club.

• Seattle and Vancouver have now met 148 times all-time across all competitions dating back to 1974 in the North American Soccer League, with Seattle leading the series 72-51-25.

• Head Coach Brian Schmetzer deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation this evening with the same starting XI for the third-consecutive match, following wins over Houston and Austin.

• Tonight’s match marked the 100th MLS regular-season start for Nouhou, as well as the 150th start in all competitions for Jordan Morris.

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Venue: BC Place

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Alain Ruch

VAR: Jair Marrufo

Attendance: 19,722

Weather: 60 degrees and clear

VAN – Pedro Vite (Ryan Gauld, Luis Martins) 29′

VAN – Julian Gressel 37′

SEA – Will Bruin (Fredy Montero) 89′

SEA – Alex Roldan (caution) 25′

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 81′

VAN – Julian Gressel (caution) 82′

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Jimmy Medranda 73′), Yeimar, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou (Kelyn Rowe 73′); Danny Leyva (Fredy Montero 46′), Josh Atencio (Will Bruin 72′), Jordan Morris (Léo Chú 81′), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák; Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Jackson Ragen, Ethan Dobbelaere, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner kicks: 9

Clays: 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Thomas Hasal; Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Jake Nerwinski; Luis Martins (Marcus Godinho 75′), Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas (Leonard Owusu 33′), Ryan Gauld (Alessandro Schöpf 75′), Russel Teibert, Pedro Vite (Cristian Dájome 84′); Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts 84′)

Substitutes not used: Javain Brown, Florian Jungwirth, Ryan Raposo, Cody Cropper