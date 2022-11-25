Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to wrap up Big 12 play with a winning record as they travel down to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Coming off a big 5-set win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday for Senior Day, the Jayhawks are looking to finish the season strong to qualify for the NCAA Tournament

The Jayhawks are not currently ranked. The last time they were receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll was on October 1st, but they have been ranked as high as #19 this season.

Kansas leads the all-time series 37-17, including winning the last 6 matches. Earlier this season, the Jayhawks had a 5-set win on October 15th in Lawrence. Kansas head coach Ray Bechard has a career 37-12 record against Texas Tech.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Friday, November 25th, 1:00 pm CST

Lubbock, TX: United Supermarkets Arena

TV: Big 12 Now is on ESPN+

Online Radio: Kansas Athletics

The Numbers

Kansas: 18-9, 8-7 Big 12

Hitting Percentage: .257

Kills: 1280

Assists: 1176

Digs: 1419

Aces: 125

Blocks: 264

Texas Tech: 15-13, 4-11 Big 12

Hitting Percentage: .230

Kills: 1391

Assists: 1286

Digs: 1594

Aces: 129

Blocks: 250

Key Kansas Players and Fun Facts

Kansas is 23rd in the RPI, which should help with their bid to make the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks have multiple players who rank in the Top 10 in the conference across various stats:

Lauren Dooley 5th in hitting percentage at .392 and 5th in blocks/set at 1.13

5th in hitting percentage at .392 and 5th in blocks/set at 1.13 Ayah Elnady 4th in aces/set at 0.39 and 9th in points/set at 3.54

4th in aces/set at 0.39 and 9th in points/set at 3.54 Kennedy Farris 8th in digs/sets at 3.09

8th in digs/sets at 3.09 Rachel Langs 10th in hitting percentage at .308 and 8th in blocks/set at 1.09

10th in hitting percentage at .308 and 8th in blocks/set at 1.09 Anezka Szabo 9th in hitting percentage at .312

9th in hitting percentage at .312 Camryn Turner 6th in assists/set at 9.28 and 10th in digs/set at 2.65

Turner leads the team in double-doubles, with 15 in 27 matches played. That includes 40 assists and 12 digs against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Elnady leads the team with 283 kills, and Caroline Bien is second with 249.

The Jayhawks are second in the conference in both blocks (2.61 per set) and opponent hitting percentage (.180).

