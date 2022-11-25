Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball at Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to wrap up Big 12 play with a winning record as they travel down to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Coming off a big 5-set win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday for Senior Day, the Jayhawks are looking to finish the season strong to qualify for the NCAA Tournament

The Jayhawks are not currently ranked. The last time they were receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll was on October 1st, but they have been ranked as high as #19 this season.

Kansas leads the all-time series 37-17, including winning the last 6 matches. Earlier this season, the Jayhawks had a 5-set win on October 15th in Lawrence. Kansas head coach Ray Bechard has a career 37-12 record against Texas Tech.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button