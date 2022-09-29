Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball at Oklahoma

It took five sets, but the Kansas Jayhawks got their first conference win against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. They look to keep that positive momentum going as they travel to Norman, OK Tonight to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks are still in the “Receiving Votes” category, and have been ranked as high as #19 this season. The Sooners are not ranked.

The Sooners lead the series 54-41, including 28-6 at home and a 6-4 record in the last ten meetings. The Jayhawks split the matches last season, losing the first in five sets and winning the second in four sets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button