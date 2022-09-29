Match Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for Kansas Volleyball at Oklahoma

It took five sets, but the Kansas Jayhawks got their first conference win against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. They look to keep that positive momentum going as they travel to Norman, OK Tonight to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Jayhawks are still in the “Receiving Votes” category, and have been ranked as high as #19 this season. The Sooners are not ranked.

The Sooners lead the series 54-41, including 28-6 at home and a 6-4 record in the last ten meetings. The Jayhawks split the matches last season, losing the first in five sets and winning the second in four sets.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Wednesday, September 28th, 6:00 pm CST

Norman, OK: McCasland Field House

TV: ESPN+

Online Radio: Kansas Athletics

The Numbers

Kansas: 11-3, 1-1 Big 12

Hitting Percentage: .278

Kills: 643

Assists: 589

Digs: 687

Aces: 68

Blocks: 145

Oklahoma: 10-3, 0-1 Big 12

Hitting Percentage: .298

Kills: 609

Assists: 562

Digs: 626

Aces: 72

Blocks: 125

Match Coverage

Key Kansas Players and Fun Facts

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady leads the Jayhawks in kills on the team with 138. Sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 135.

Sophomore Camryn Turner leads the team with 474 assists this season.

Sophomore London Davis used a phenomenal performance against Kansas State to jump up to third in the Big 12 in hitting percentage at .429. Right behind her are graduate transfer Lauren Dooley in fifth at .413 and super-senior Rachel Langs is 6th at .381.

The Jayhawks are undefeated on the road this season (8-0), while the Sooners are undefeated at home (5-0).

