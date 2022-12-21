Mat Ishbia, Michigan State basketball product and billionaire, reportedly buying Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia — a Michigan State basketball product, Spartans athletics donor and Billionaire Mortgage lender — is finalizing a purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, according to reports Tuesday, including Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal, which includes the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, is for $4 billion. Robert Sarver agreed in principle to sell, Shams Charania said.

“Justin Ishbia, a founding partner in Shore Capital, will make a significant investment and serve as alternate governor, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski added. “He is Mat’s brother.”

Sarver, 61, purchased the Suns for a then-record $401 million. He was fined $10 million and suspended for one year after an independent investigation determined that he was guilty of alleged racism and misogyny within the Suns organization.

Ishbia, 42, was a walk-on point guard for the Spartans from 1998-02. Ishbia averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 2.4 minutes per game. He credits longtime MSU head coach Tom Izzo for his development as a person on and off the floor.

“What an honor,” Ishbia said in August of starting on Senior Day in 2002. “I didn’t know I was starting that day. It was his fifth, sixth, seventh year maybe, went to three straight Final Fours. And we actually had to win against Iowa to make the NCAA Tournament that year, we actually lost the Big Ten Tournament the next week and then lost the first round. But we needed to win that game and it was very easy for Izzo to just say, ‘ There’s only one senior this year, its Mat Ishbia, we’ll play him when we’re up by a lot.’ Iowa was good that year, they put me in as a starter, not only put me in as a starter, they called the first play for me, I missed the shot, I made another shot, made a three-pointer a couple minutes later in the game.

“They played me for three or four minutes at the end of the game, it meant the world to me because it showed that the culture of Michigan State basketball was set, based on the way they treated me. Everyone was watching, the freshmen on the team … they saw how Izzo treated me. He could’ve easily not started me, I wouldn’t have said a word, no one would’ve said a word. He could’ve easily not done it but he did the right thing and it always shows you, do what’s right all the time and good things end up happening. We ended up winning that game by a lot but it was an example of Coach Izzo doing the right thing.”

In 2021, Ishbia donated $32 million to his alma mater’s Athletic department. He is responsible for the largest single cash donation from an individual in Michigan State history.