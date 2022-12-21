Mat Ishbia becomes the latest pro sports owner from Michigan
Mat Ishbia, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. Photo courtesy of UWM
Mat Ishbia, the United Wholesale Mortgage Billionaire who has been shopping for a pro sports team, is buying the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: Ishbia joins a suddenly long list of NBA owners with local ties — Dan Gilbert (Cavaliers), Tom Gores (Pistons), Steve Ballmer (Clippers) and the DeVos family (Magic).
- Ishbia’s addition could help get the NBA All-Star game to Detroit for the first time since 1959 (the Pontiac Silverdome Hosted in 1979).
Driving the news: The former MSU basketball walk-on is expected to pay about $4 billion for the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, the highest-ever purchase price for an NBA team.
What they’re saying: “It would 100% make sense for Detroit to put themselves forward for hosting an All-Star game,” Lisa Delpy Neirotti, sports management expert at George Washington University, tells Axios.
- “They should have the support now with all the ownerships. I see that as a real positive for Detroit.”
The plot: Ishbia often credits Lessons from MSU Coach Tom Izzo for the success of his company, Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage.
Between the lines: Whether intentional or not, Ishbia’s career is starting to look a lot like Mortgage Rival and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.
What’s next: Ishbia’s background will be checked and the league’s board of governors must approve the purchase before he takes over.
- Those processes are expected to be a formality, ESPN reports.
.