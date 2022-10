Michael Fornabaio / Hearst Connecticut Media

MONROE – Jackson Zylick’s 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted Masuk to a 31-28 win over Bunnell on Friday night at Benedict Field.

Masuk (3-2, 3-0 SWC) trailed 21-6 at Halftime and tied it at 21. Bunnell (3-2, 2-1) reclaimed a lead with 9:54 left, but the Panthers tied it again with 3 :50 left on Jason Champagne’s fourth touchdown and Zylick’s second extra-point kick on two tries.