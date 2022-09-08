Mastroeni, Rimando Named National Soccer Hall Of Fame Finalists

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake manager Pablo Mastroeni and former goalkeeper Nick Rimando have been named as Finalists for selection to the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s 2023 class.

Both Mastroeni and Rimando are selected under the Player Ballot Finalists while Clint Mathis, part of RSL’s Inaugural roster in 2005 and the 2009 MLS Cup winning team, is available for selection on the Veteran Ballot.

The 2023 National Soccer Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for May 6, 2023.

Mastroeni played for 16 seasons between 1998 and 2013 and appeared for three Clubs as a player totaling 361 Appearances in Major League Soccer. He also represented the United States national team on 65 occasions.

Rimando played 20 seasons for 3 Clubs amassing 514 matches and boasts league records in both saves (1712) and clean sheets (154). 13 of the 20 seasons played for Rimando occurred in a Real Salt Lake kit.

Other notables on the list include David Beckham, Landon Donovan, DeMarcus Beasley, Maurice Edu, Thierry Henry, Jermaine Jones, and Robbie Keane.

Rimando is selected to the final ballot despite being in his first year of eligibility. Conversely, Mastroeni is selected to the final ballot in his final year of eligibility. If Mastroeni does not make the final cut he will move to the Veteran Ballot in 2023/24.

Rimando and Mastroeni are joined by 18 other candidates in the Player Ballot while Mathis is joined by 9 other candidates in the Veteran Ballot. The National Soccer Hall of Fame committee can select up to 3 Player Ballots and 2 Veteran Ballots to join the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2023.

Next Real Salt Lake Match Info

RSL will host DC United at Rio Tinto Stadium this upcoming Saturday, September 10 and will kick off at 7:30 pm from Rio Tinto Stadium.

The club has scheduled a press conference involving MLS Commissioner Don Garber, RSL President John Kimball, and owner Ryan Smith for 5 pm on Saturday, September 10. The press conference relates to a “major club announcement” according to a press release sent out earlier this week.

The match will be available to stream for free via the KSL Sports and KSL 5 TV apps or on KSL Sports dot com.