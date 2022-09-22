Mastodon Women’s Volleyball Visits Indy for #HLVB Action

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s volleyball team will play at IUPUI on Saturday (Sept. 24) in the Jungle at 4 pm

Tournament Information

Who: IUPUI Jaguars

When: Saturday, September 24 | 4 PM

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. | The Jungle

Live Stats: Link

Watch: None

Know Your Foe

IUPUI is 6-7, 0-1 Horizon League. The Jaguars started off league play with a 3-0 loss to Green Bay. IUPUI most recently picked up wins over St. Thomas and Bradley at Bradley’s tournament. Briana Brown is pacing IUPUI with 3.20 kills per set, while Addie Evans is leading the team with 5.08 digs per set.

Series History

Purdue Fort Wayne leads the all-time series with IUPUI 30-24, and has won three of the last four. The Mastodons and Jaguars have played at least once in every season dating back to 2001. The two squads played 18 matches against each other in their Division II days, dating back to 1984.

I Dig That Stat!

Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League and 27th in the country in digs per set with 16.10 as a team. Sweeper Rachael Crucis is second in the league and 26th in the country with 4.93 digs per set. That mark this season is a career-best.

Hello Iris!

Freshman Iris Riegel had a season-high 18 kills while hitting a scorching .500 against Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 20. The Mastodon newcomer had 18 terminations on 28 attempts with just four errors.

Let’s Dig!

Purdue Fort Wayne had five players with 10+ digs against Western Illinois on August 27. This was the first time that the Mastodons had five players in double-figures in a match since 2018.

Happy Hundred!

Steve Florio picked up the 100th win of his career on Saturday, August 27 with a 3-0 win over Lindenwood.

Diggin’ Up Everything

Rachael Crucis is in the top-five in program history in digs per set and career digs.

Digs Per Set

1. Tessa McGill (4.77, 2009-12)

2. Peachy Jankowski (4.67, 2004-07)

3. Rachael Crucis (4.38, 2019-present)

4. Olivia Hahn (3.93, 2013-16)

5. Katie Bruening (3.58, 1997-98)

digs

1. Tessa McGill (2,324, 2009-12)

2. Peachy Jankowski (2,253, 2004-07)

3. Laura Douglas (1,623, 1997-00)

4. Rachael Crucis (1,521, 2019-present)

5. Katie Crowe (1,507, 2017-21)

Last Time Out

Purdue Fort Wayne fell 3-0 to Milwaukee in the Horizon League opener.

Coming Up

The Mastodons will welcome Green Bay on Tuesday (Sept. 27) before traveling to Robert Morris (Sept. 30) and Youngstown State (Oct. 1).



~ Feel The Rumble ~