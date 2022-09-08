Mastodon Women’s Volleyball Travels to Geri Polvino Invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s volleyball team will head to Eastern Kentucky to take part in the Geri Polvino Invitational this weekend.

Tournament Information

Who: Eastern Illinois | Eastern Kentucky | Saint Francis (Pa.)

When: Friday, September 9 – Saturday, September 10

Where: Richmond, Kentucky | McBrayer Arena

Live Stats: Link

Watch: ESPN+ (Eastern Kentucky match only)

Match Notes: Purdue Fort Wayne

Tournament Schedule

Friday, September 9

10:00 a.m. | Eastern Illinois

6:00 pm | Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, September 10

11:00 am | Saint Francis (Pa.)

Know Your Foes

• Eastern Illinois is 2-5, with wins over Akron and Oakland. The Panthers lost to Butler, UIC, Chicago State, Pacific and Western Illinois. Giovana Larregui Lopez is leading the team with 3.50 kills per set, leading an offense that hits .116.

• The Eastern Kentucky Squad is 5-2 after its home tournament and Wofford’s event. The Colonels beat Horizon League member IUPUI 3-0. Molly Michalak is averaging 3.12 kills per set. The Colonels are running a 6-2 system with Chloe Mason and Miya Carmichael, totaling over 9.5 assists per set.

• Saint Francis (Pa.) has just one win this season, a 3-2 win over Duquesne earlier this week. The Red Flash have four attackers averaging over 2.00 kills per set. Emma Fenton is the primary setter, averaging 6.62 assists per set for an offense that hits .124.

Series Histories

• Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois have played four times, with the Panthers taking three wins over the Mastodons. The ‘Dons won the most recent Matchup 3-1 in 2019. Sidney Schiller had 11 kills and Rachael Crucis had 24 digs in that contest.

• The Mastodons and Colonels have played just twice, with matches coming in 2007 and 2014. The ‘Dons won the first match 3-0 and Eastern Kentucky took the other 3-0.

• Purdue Fort Wayne has never lost to Saint Francis (Pa.), holding a 6-0 advantage over the Red Flash. The last Matchup came in 2017, which came at Youngstown State’s Penguin Invitational.

Flashback

As the Mastodons prepare to take on the Red Flash of Saint Francis (Pa.), Mastodon head Coach Steve Florio is getting ready to meet up with his former squad. Saint Francis is Florio’s alma mater where he was a part of the men’s volleyball program for his last two years of eligibility.

A Crucial Player

Rachael Crucis was named to the Xavier Tournament’s All-Tournament team for her defensive efforts for the Mastodons. She had 57 digs in nine sets of action, averaging 6.33 digs per set. If that mark was a season-long average, it would rank second in the nation. Her average of 4.90 digs per set this season is 37th in the country.

Let’s Dig!

Purdue Fort Wayne had five players with 10+ digs against Western Illinois on August 27. This was the first time that the Mastodons had five players in double-figures in a match since 2018.

Happy Hundred!

Steve Florio picked up the 100th win of his career on Saturday, August 27 with a 3-0 win over Lindenwood.

MVP! MVP!

Sidney Schiller was named the Most Valuable Player of the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational in the opening week of the season. The senior outside hitter averaged 4.00 kills per set on a .180 hitting clip. She had a pair of double-doubles against Canisius (15 kills, 11 digs) and Western Illinois (19 kills, 15 digs). Her 19 kills against Western Illinois were a career-high.

Tournament Champs

Purdue Fort Wayne won the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational on August 27 thanks to two wins over Lindenwood and Western Illinois. Sidney Schiller (MVP), Molly Mirabelli and Iris Riegel were named to the All-Tournament Team. It was the first tournament win for the Mastodons since SIUE’s Cougar Classic in 2019.

Heavy Hitter

Ramei Jackson is in the top-10 in program history in career hitting percentage.

8. Hailie Ripley (.281, 2011-14)

9. Natalie Seiler (.275, 2014-17)

10. Ramei Jackson (.274, 2020-present)

11. Chrissy Miller (.266, 2001)

12. Julie Hefty (.259, 1984-87)

Diggin’ Up Everything

Rachael Crucis is in the top-five in program history in digs per set and top-10 in career digs.

Digs Per Set

1. Tessa McGill (4.77, 2009-12)

2. Peachy Jankowski (4.67, 2004-07)

3. Rachael Crucis (4.34, 2019-present)

4. Olivia Hahn (3.93, 2013-16)

5. Katie Bruening (3.58, 1997-98)

digs

4. Katie Crowe (1,507, 2017-21)

5. Jamie Schwartz (1,461, 2006-09)

6. Cynara Martins (1,455, 2004-07)

7. Fabiana Souza (1,434, 2002-05)

8. Rachael Crucis (1,417, 2019-present)

Coming Up

The Mastodons will head east for the Toledo Challenge. The ‘Dons will face the host Toledo Rockets and the Duquesne Dukes.

