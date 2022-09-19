Mastodon Women’s Golf Competes at Cardinal Classic Next

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s golf will head down I-69 to play in the Cardinal Classic on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 19-20)

Event: Cardinal Classic

Host: Ball State

When: September 19-20 | 36 holes on Monday, 18 holes on Tuesday

Where: Yorktown, Indiana

Course: The Players Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,139

Format: Play five, take four

Live Results: Link

Competing Teams

Ball State, Oakland, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Purdue Fort Wayne, IUPUI, Ohio, Loyola Chicago, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Akron and Dayton

The Players Club

The Players Club is a public 18-hole Muncie golf course often proclaimed as the best track in East Central Indiana. Voted as the top public access course for under $50 in the state of Indiana by Golf Digest in 1998-1999. Since then, our Muncie golf course has only improved in condition. We offer some of the most competitive rates around, which keeps our customers coming back time after time. We strive to have the best golfing experience, from the moment you arrive in the golf shop, to the condition of the course, and everywhere in between.

Mastodon Lineup

Arny Dagsdottir , Adrienne Rohwedder , Anna Olafsdottir , Luiza Caetano and Natalie Pope will play for the Mastodons’ team score. Taylor Norman and Laura Caetano will play as individuals.

One in a Brazilian

Laura Caetano , a native of Brasilia, Brazil, has the second-best career average in Mastodon history. She has an average of 79.25, which only trails Holly Anderson’s 77.39. Anderson played for the Mastodons from 2018-21. Caetano’s career-best of 72 came in her first season at Purdue Fort Wayne at the Golfweek Program Championship.

Icy Cold

Anna Olafsdottir Ranks just behind Caetano in the program’s history. The junior from Iceland is averaging 79.95 strokes per round. She has two top-10 finishes in her career, the most recent of which came at the Benbow Invitational on March 8, 2022.

Last Time Out

Purdue Fort Wayne took sixth at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational. Arny Dagsdottir shot a team-best 234 for 23rd place.

Next Up

The Mastodons will head west to Munster, Indiana next week to play in UIC’s Briar Ridge Invitational on Sunday-Monday (Sept. 25-26).



~Feel the Rumble~