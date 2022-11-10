Mastodon Men’s Volleyball Unveils 2023 Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball head coach Ryan Perrotte announced his program’s schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday (Nov. 10).

The Mastodons will start their season with seven-straight home matches. The season opens on January 6 with King then NJIT the next day. Purdue Fort Wayne will welcome back-to-back Division III national Champion Carthage to the Gates Sports Center on January 13. The Firebirds are coached by former Mastodon student-athlete and Assistant Coach JW Kieckhefer.

The ‘Dons will play first-year program Missouri S&T on January 20 and Harvard on the 21st. The finale of the opening home stretch will be a January 27 match against Sacred Heart and a January 28 match against future MIVA foe Queens.

Purdue Fort Wayne will travel to George Mason to play the Patriots and the Mount Olive Trojans on February 3-4. The Mastodons will have the last of the opening set of non-MIVA matches at Maryville on February 8.

MIVA play begins on February 10 and 11 at Lindenwood and Quincy. The ‘Dons return home for a pair against Ohio State (Feb. 16) and Ball State (Feb. 18) before a road trip to McKendree (Feb. 22). A home match with Lewis (Feb. 24) and a road trip to Loyola Chicago (March 4) wraps up the opening half of MIVA action.

For spring break, the Mastodons will go to Hawaii’s Outrigger Challenge. The ‘Dons will play Hawaii (March 10, 3 am ET), UCLA (March 10, 10 pm ET) and Penn State (March 11, 10 pm ET) in one of the toughest men’s volleyball environments in the country. The ‘Dons will conclude non-MIVA play with a home match against Charleston on March 17.

Loyola Chicago visits the Gates Sports Center the following day (March 18), then McKendree comes to Fort Wayne on March 23. The Mastodons finish with three of their last five on the road: Lewis (March 25), Ohio State (April 6) , Ball State (April 8). Two home matches against Quincy (March 30) and Lindenwood (April 1) break up the road stretch.

The MIVA Tournament begins on April 15, with the top four seeds earning home matches.

The Mastodons return a key core of Jon Diedrich , Zach Solomon and Bryce Walker from the MIVA Tournament runner-up Squad in 2022. They will look to improve upon their 17-13 record from a year ago.



