Mastodon Men’s Golf Inks Three For Next Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf head coach Billy King announced his three-member signing class for 2023: AJ Agnew, Nick Bellush and Brock Reschly.

Agnew plays for Borden High School under head Coach Duane Potts. His best rounds were 65 (-5) and 68 (-4), the latter of which came at the Champions Pointe regional in 2022. He was the 2022 Fuzzy Invitational medalist with a 2-under 70, which was the highlight of the season that saw him be named the Southern Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Agnew was a regional and state Qualifier in 2021, then medaled at the regional the next year, Qualifying for state again. He was 21st at the state tournament. The Borden, Indiana native was a top finisher in several tournaments, and led his team to the first two Southern Athletic Conference Championships in school history. He was also a member of the first two tennis teams in school history to win Sectional championships. His baseball team was also the first regional champion in school history. He owns a 3.97 GPA and will earn an Academic Honors and Technical Honors diplomas.

“AJ is just what we’re looking for in a student-athlete,” King said. “He is a multi-sport standout who always competes at the highest level. His competitiveness will be contagious. He is another solid Recruit for the Mastodons.”

Bellush is a Bloomington, Indiana native who plays for Bloomington High School South. He was an All-County and All-Conference selection in all of his seasons of competition thus far. He had multiple top-five finishes, including a medalist honor at the Washington Hatchets Invitational. He led the Panthers to multiple team wins, including the Sectional in 2021 and 2022 and the regional in 2022. His team placed fourth in the state in 2021 and sixth a year later. In summer tournaments, he had a 13th place finish at the American Junior Golf Association tournament and runner-up at the Hoosier Junior Championship. Bellush won the Indiana Junior Golf Association Group Championship with a score of 77-69-146. He is a member of the National Honor Society at Bloomington South.

“Adding Nick is a huge positive for our program,” King said. “His success in the Classroom and on the course fits well with an already strong culture. We are Blessed to welcome him and his family to our Mastodon family.”

Reschly competes for Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana, where he shot a career-best 66 on two occasions. He was named First Team All-Conference in 2021 and 2022 and earned trips to the state tournament in both seasons. Reschly led his team to two Sectional Championships in 2021 and 2022. He was the individual Winner of the 2021 Indiana Junior Golf Tour (IJGT) Age Group Championship, the 2022 IJGT Southern Junior Masters, 2022 Tour Event and 2022 Masters Tour Championship. Also a cross country athlete, he was named Academic All-State in 2021 and 2022.

“Brock completes the Trifecta of solid student-athletes added to our team,” King said. “His attention to detail and internal drive will be a huge asset in the classroom and on the golf course. He is a true winner. I am so excited for our program.”

Agnew, Bellush and Reschly will join the Mastodons in the fall of 2023.



~Feel the Rumble~