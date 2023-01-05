Masters Extends Two Special Invitations for First Time Since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Augusta National has extended two rare special invitations to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The tournament invited 19-year-old Gordon Sargent and 27-year-old Kazuki Higa to compete in their first Masters, and on Thursday Augusta National announced that both players have accepted the invitation.

The last time Augusta National extended an invitation to a non-exempt player was in 2019, to Japan’s Shugo Imahira. Imahira was ranked 53rd in the world at the time—just outside of an automatic invitation through a top-50 ranking.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button