Masters champ Scottie Scheffler Jokes that he might put LIV’s Bubba Watson at his own table for Champions Dinner | Golf News and Tour Information

“I’m not one, personally, to care about who’s got it in for who else or what issues there are in the game right now,” Scott said. “I’m genuinely just looking forward to that dinner, I don’t care who’s there. It’s one of the greatest nights of my year, every year. Obviously, this has all been disruptive. But all those guys who’ve won the Masters deserve to be there, and I will celebrate everyone who is in that room as someone who is part of the same club as a Masters champion.”