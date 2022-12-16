Mastering The Art Of Goal Setting: Part Two

Julien Fortuit is a Life Performance Coach helping professionals achieve career breakthroughs, productive work processes & Meaningful lives.

In the previous article, I talked about the importance of setting goals with intentionality—that is, physically writing them down on paper, placing them in a timeline (eg, “what I expect to achieve immediately; what I expect to achieve long term” ), and determining why and for whom we set these goals (eg, “for myself and family, so I can have better work-life balance.”) Only once these steps are in place are we prepared to create a plan: the how .

The Devil Is In The Details

The how of achieving their goals is where many people get bogged down, however. Rather than appreciating that if their intention is clear, everything they do moves towards their goals, people tend to lose sight of the forest for the trees, becoming stuck on specifics and minutiae that are not actually that important to achieving their goals. Sometimes, they may psych themselves out over some seemingly significant detail that is in fact only a small part of the overarching plan—something like, “How do I decide when to tell my boss I want to do X?”—and in the process of obsessing and deliberating, they may lose their nerve and back out instead of taking action.

Often, this faltering takes place when people’s goals are too specific. How can they be too specific, you might ask? Isn’t specificity the point? Don’t we strive to be clear in our goals? But, too much specificity without intentionality can be limiting: Goals like “I want to make X amount of money” can be constraining, forcing us into an illusory idea that there’s one right way to get from point A to point B; however, goals like “I want to achieve financial freedom,” or even, “I want to make a minimum of X by Y date” (more specific but less self-limiting, with no cap) allow us to consider a range of different pathways and opportunities that may lead to this goal.

Once we cut through the obsessing and deliberating, and get to a place of intentionality and clarity, then there are concrete steps to put in place the how. These steps cannot “make” you reach your goal (only you can do the work), but they can certainly help you get there.

Three Cardinal Rules For The How

Once we’re in a place of intentionality and clarity, we can go about making a plan for these goals to become reality. To do this, many people find it helpful to think about the problem and solution as a triad:

1. What are the obstacles you face?

Obstacles are where many people lose their nerve and back down, because these can seem overwhelming and insurmountable: hard conversations with a boss; living on a tight budget while switching career tracks; uprooting family to pursue a dream; risking money, time and pride to try something completely new. Shaking up our stable foundations is always scary. But no goals are achieved through complacency; any path worth taking contains obstacles that must be surmounted. There is power in identifying them and looking at them with clear eyes.

2. What are the strengths, skills and resources you need?

You can’t achieve your goals by simply wishing them into existence: You need to put conditions into place to make them viable. These may include strengths or skills you already possess: tech (“hard”) skills, people (“soft”) skills, grit, focus, vision. There may also be strengths or skills you need to obtain. How or where can you obtain them? This stage of the process is about figuring that out. There may also be a need for situational resources: a quiet place to work, a change of scenery, a workshop with access to a 3-D printer. Whatever it is your goals need, identify it, and get to work obtaining it—starting now.

3. Whom do you have and need by your side?

There’s a famous devotional by 16th century poet John Donne that begins, “No man is an island entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Don’t try to go alone; instead, look who you have in your corner. Maybe it’s your spouse and kids. Maybe it’s current co-workers who similarly want to Chase a big dream. Maybe it’s your brother or sister with whom you always semi-joked about opening up a company. Maybe it’s your diverse and deep professional network that you’ve built over time. Now, it’s time to roll up your sleeves side by side and make it happen.

Whatever the goal, someone is there to support you, dream with you and—if it’s part of that goal to be in partnership—do this work with you. You may also need to find new fellow travelers: teachers who can help you build needed skills and strengths, professional coaches who can help you to work through obstacles and refine your objectives, and other individuals whom you, in turn, can support and aid in their objectives.

The Power Of Living Your Values

Adam Grant, another great spiritual luminary—but this one, of the 21st century—has a great saying: “Success is more than achieving your goals. It’s living your values.” Note that Grant doesn’t say “living by your values.” They actually say you are living the values ​​themselves.

Living your values ​​means trusting, respecting and believing in the choices you have defined and acted upon with mindfulness and care. It means having clarity about your strengths, your areas for growth and your mission. It means living according to what matters to you, 100% of the way. It means acting with certainty that you can and will achieve what you set out to do.

John Donne ends his “no man is an island” meditation with another powerful idea: “And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for you.” That bell is ringing for you, and the time is now—to be intentional about changing your life and accomplishing the goals that will give you satisfaction and fulfillment. No one can live your values ​​for you, or make life-altering changes on your behalf; it is up to you to self-actualize, to set the conditions and do the work to become the person you are meant to be.

