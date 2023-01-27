Massive Setback for American Soccer as MLS Ranked a Lowly 29th in Most Competitive Leagues in the World

MLS is among the most popular leagues in America. The country is famous for its versatility among various sports, including baseball, American football, and basketball. The audience may have more love for the NFL, NBA, and MLB, however, MLS has a different fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, the league is growing in terms of popularity as youngsters in America are also eager to join the apex clubs of the league. Furthermore, superstar players from Europe also settle in the US to get a taste of this league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where does MLS stand in the world?

Besides MLS, there are, of course, some other leagues in the world that have a majority of the audience. Europe has been a major Powerhouse in soccer and has some of the top-notch leagues.

The likes of the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 have definitely taken the top spots. But one must question where America’s famous MLS league stands.

Well, the answer to the question is given by Omar Chaudhuri, chief intelligence officer of Twenty-First Group. The group wanted to research what impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al Nassr has made on the Saudi Pro League.

The results might drop the jaws of some MLS fans, as MLS is currently ranked 29th, at the same level as the Saudi League. However, when comparing quality and competitiveness, they had a different perspective.

“The only comparison I can think of is MLS,” Chaudhuri said. “We rate the MLS as the 29th-best league in the world, so it is not that low. But, the difference with the MLS is that the quality is much more concentrated.”

DIVE DEEPER

MLS Cup Champion Shockingly Leaves America After Just 6 Months to Play for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rival Saudi Arabian Team

Omar suggests that small teams in MLS have a better chance against big teams than small teams in the Saudi Pro League have against their big teams.

Local Talent plays a key role, not transfers

Of course, the arrival of star players in any league can increase viewership for a Championship and clinch ratings easily. However, it isn’t the only thing that affects the rankings, as the chief intelligence officer had another frame of reference.

“The quality of your league, fundamentally, is dictated by the quality of your local talent.Chaudhuri added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In other words, the addition of star players from foreign leagues may not raise the bar of viewership. They do, however, help to increase the fan bases of young audiences who follow leagues in their own country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It won’t be long until the MLS also becomes more popular, however, they will always face tough competition from Europe’s top five leagues. Moreover, now they have another competitor.

WATCH THIS STORY: Cause Man U Terminated His Contract Fans Destroy Cristiano Ronaldo on Social Media After Comments From Terminator Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Resurface