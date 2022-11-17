Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event Dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the Winner will take home.
That’s right: two million bucks.
That’s not just a lot of dough for a Women’s golf event, it’s a lot of dough for any golf event.
The CME’s $7 million total purse is roughly in line with what the five Women’s majors paid out in 2022 (see below). But the CME has separated itself with its first-prize share, which is $200,000 more than what the 2022 US Women’s Open Champion pocketed and $1.25 million more than what the season’s first major, the Chevron Championship, paid its winner.
The CME’s winner’s share is not only the largest Prize in the history of Women’s golf but also more money than most run-of-the-mill PGA Tour events award their champions, most of which pay out in the $1.4 million to $1.6 million range.
The 28.6% cut of the purse the Winner will receive in Naples, Fla., is far more than the typical 18% cut for a regular PGA Tour event (or the typical LPGA share of 15%). The only PGA Tour events that paid its Winner more than $2 million were the three invitationals (Genesis, Arnold Palmer, Memorial), the WGC Match Play, the Players, the three FedEx Cup Playoff events and the four majors.
“Yeah, it’s good for us,” Defending CME Champion and world No. 4 Jin Young Ko said this week when asked about the payout. “So I hope the other tournaments, the Prize getting higher, too. Fingers crossed.”
Added world no. 4 Atthaya Thitikul, when asked how she might spend $2 million: “I think I’ll buy a house. I didn’t have my own house in the States yet. I have planned to buy some, but yeah, if I win, it’s going to be right now.”
The downside of the hefty Winner and runner-up’s share: players near the bottom of the Leaderboard will collect less compared to some of the LPGA majors. The last-place finisher this week, for example, will get $17,273 while a two-way tie for 60th at the Women’s PGA earned the players $22,583.
Before we get into a breakdown of the money for this week, let’s compare this week’s first-place and second-place (which is a 15% cut) money to what was given out at the five LPGA majors this year.
CME Group Championship (Purse: $7 million)
1: $2,000,000
2: $687,000
Chevron Championship (Purse: $5 million)
1: $750,000
2: $461,757
US Women’s Open ($10 million)
1: $1,800,000
2: $1,080,000
KPMG Women’s PGA ($9 million)
1: $1,350,000
2: $718,827
Amundi Evian Championship ($6.5 million)
1: $1,000,000
2: $586,262
AIG Women’s Open ($7.3 million)
1: $1,095,000
2: $673,743
Now here’s the entire breakdown of the field payout for this week at Tiburon Golf Club:
CME Group Tour Championship payout info, winner’s share:
1. $2,000,000
2. $687,000
3. $444,950
4. $324,080
5. $251,774
6. $203,575
7. $167,422
8. $140,911
9. $124,041
10. $111,990
11. $102,348
12. $95,116
13. $89,090
14. $83,788
15. $78,970
16. $74,630
17. $70,774
18. $67,402
19. $64,509
20. $62,100
21. $60,170
22. $58,244
23. $56,314
24. $54,389
25. $52,458
26. $50,772
27. $49,086
28. $47,395
29. $45,709
30. $44,024
31. $42,577
32. $41,130
33. $39,684
34. $38,237
35. $36,791
36. $35,589
37. $34,382
38. $33,179
39. $31,972
40. $30,765
41. $29,803
42. $28,840
43. $27,877
44. $26,910
45. $25,947
46. $25,224
47. $24,500
48. $23,777
49. $23,054
50. $22,331
51. $21,607
52. $21,128
53. $20,645
54. $20,161
55. $19,682
56. $19,198
57. $18,714
58. $18,235
59. $17,752
60. $17,273