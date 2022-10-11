Massive Disparity Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf Prize Money Brings ‘Honor’ and ‘Legacy’ Into Discussion Among Golf Fans
One of the major differences between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf events is their prize money. While most of the Tour tournaments offer multi-millions for the entire field, the new Saudi-backed league rewards the same to its winner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Last week, the Tour conducted one of its first events of the 2022-2023 season, the Shriners Children’s Open. Interestingly, Greg Norman’s LIV Golf also had its sixth tournament from October 7 to 9. Both were professional golf tournaments. However, the contrast in the winners’ money of the events was so much that it became the talk of the golf community.
PGA Tour vs LIV Golf – A striking contrast of victories
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The South Korean golfer JH Kim, also known as Tom Kim, won the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. They won with a total of 24-under against the former FedExCup Winner Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith.
Kim received $1,440,000 as prize money for winning the title. Since it is a PGA Tour event, they also won 500 FedEx Cup points and around 40 OWGR points. He also gets free berths into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship.
On the other hand, the Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the LIV Golf tournament held in Bangkok last weekend. It was his first professional win. They won it by scoring a total of 19-under from the 54-hole tournament against Patrick Cantlaywith a 3-shot lead.
For winning the individual event, Lopez-Chacarra won $4 million for being victorious. Notably, he also won $750,000 as his team Fireballs GC won the team event. Therefore, the 22-year-old golfer won a total of $4.75 million from his first-ever professional win.
The LIV Series has merged with the MENA Tour. However, the Official World Golf Rankings have yet to accredit the league and grant the players world points. Hence, Lopez-Chacarra could not win any OWGR points but the Prize money.
Fans’ reaction to the difference in prize money
The difference between the prize money of the two events is huge. Hence, it became a big debate among golf fans. Some cited how the LIV Series provides better financial security to its players. On the other hand, PGA Tour fans explained that the LIV Golfers don’t get to be a part of any majors since they don’t get OWGR points. The difference in ideology led the fans to engage in a heated debate online.
Tom Kim will be at the Masters and other majors tho. I’m not a LIV hater either but I’m sure your boy Chacarra would trade some of that cash to play at Augusta.
— Josh Vanasse (@JoshVanasse) October 10, 2022
Hmm. I don’t know you know. My bet is, he loves the money more. One day he’ll be at the Masters and ALL the other majors. Won’t be long. If LIV changes their format to 72 and cuts, then they’ll be laughing. Not many players nowadays are all about legacy. Too much Talent and tough
— Adam Harrison (@AdamHar99065687) October 10, 2022
If you believe $ is everything to everyone, it’s not, which is one of LIV’s major problems.
— MD Stone (@MD_2907) October 10, 2022
All about the money and not the golf. You’re saying it out loud.
— John (@caberneteachday) October 10, 2022
I’m a fan of the LIV competition but the money if definitely over the top. By having them earn so much they become non relatable and could lead to losing fans.
— Andrew Perkin (@pasteydragon) October 10, 2022
How about BOTH guys got a ‘W’ – less of the cash. The game SHOULD be about far more than that. You lessen your argument with statements like this, slightly distasteful and show that money is what @LIVGolfInv is ALL about. Perhaps this is your problem??
— Davie J Cuthbert (@DavieCuthbert) October 10, 2022
Kim won 10 times more ‘respect, honor and legacy’ for winning the Shriners Open than Eugenio Chacarra did for winning the #LIVEexhibitionGolfBangkok.
Jon Rahm could bail to LIV Exhibition Golf, but chooses to continue to play for ‘respect, honor and legacy.’ Legacy over Money! pic.twitter.com/nzRG0vJjtq
— Rolo Lee Tomassi (@rolo_lee) October 10, 2022
Respect and honor. Hahaha. Rich dudes playing a silly game only watched by other rich dudes. Soo much Honor
— benji (@botstpetersburg) October 10, 2022
A hard flight PGA win over a LiV event any day, every day. They are having a blast in LiV i get that but they are competing and fulfilling Dreams [email protected] PGA. These players also make money from their sponsors, most of which would never back a Saudi/blood money organization.
— Kelsey Blackhawk (@KelBlackhawk) October 10, 2022
He’s got the option of obtaining a PGA Tour card in the future if he wants, this is just him starting out.
— Alastair Ogilvie (@aliogg_77) October 10, 2022
All about the money and not the golf. You’re saying it out loud.
— John (@caberneteachday) October 10, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Shame the young Spaniard doesn’t get an invite to the majors on the back of this win. Still his pockets are well lined. Hope to see him on a TV soon. Also hope LIV, PGA Tour & DP World Tour can stop all this negative petty squabbling. All as bad as each other
— Dom Adams (@TeamAccura) October 10, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Money or Major Championship, which is better? While winning just one LIV Series event gives a golfer financial stability, the Tour event will help them to play in the majors. Which one would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Watch This Story: Patrick Reed Reveals the Harsh Treatment From Dp World Tour After Joining LIV Golf