Massive Disparity Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf Prize Money Brings ‘Honor’ and ‘Legacy’ Into Discussion Among Golf Fans

One of the major differences between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf events is their prize money. While most of the Tour tournaments offer multi-millions for the entire field, the new Saudi-backed league rewards the same to its winner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last week, the Tour conducted one of its first events of the 2022-2023 season, the Shriners Children’s Open. Interestingly, Greg Norman’s LIV Golf also had its sixth tournament from October 7 to 9. Both were professional golf tournaments. However, the contrast in the winners’ money of the events was so much that it became the talk of the golf community.

PGA Tour vs LIV Golf – A striking contrast of victories

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The South Korean golfer JH Kim, also known as Tom Kim, won the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open held at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. They won with a total of 24-under against the former FedExCup Winner Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith.

Kim received $1,440,000 as prize money for winning the title. Since it is a PGA Tour event, they also won 500 FedEx Cup points and around 40 OWGR points. He also gets free berths into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship.

On the other hand, the Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra won the LIV Golf tournament held in Bangkok last weekend. It was his first professional win. They won it by scoring a total of 19-under from the 54-hole tournament against Patrick Cantlaywith a 3-shot lead.

For winning the individual event, Lopez-Chacarra won $4 million for being victorious. Notably, he also won $750,000 as his team Fireballs GC won the team event. Therefore, the 22-year-old golfer won a total of $4.75 million from his first-ever professional win.

The LIV Series has merged with the MENA Tour. However, the Official World Golf Rankings have yet to accredit the league and grant the players world points. Hence, Lopez-Chacarra could not win any OWGR points but the Prize money.

Fans’ reaction to the difference in prize money

The difference between the prize money of the two events is huge. Hence, it became a big debate among golf fans. Some cited how the LIV Series provides better financial security to its players. On the other hand, PGA Tour fans explained that the LIV Golfers don’t get to be a part of any majors since they don’t get OWGR points. The difference in ideology led the fans to engage in a heated debate online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Money or Major Championship, which is better? While winning just one LIV Series event gives a golfer financial stability, the Tour event will help them to play in the majors. Which one would you choose? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch This Story: Patrick Reed Reveals the Harsh Treatment From Dp World Tour After Joining LIV Golf