Massillon, Lake make latest AP high school football state poll

Despite gaining a second straight win against a state-ranked opponent, the Massillon Tigers dropped a spot in this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll.

The 5-1 Tigers rolled over Austintown Fitch 49-28 last week after beating Lakewood St. Edward 31-28 the week prior. Meanwhile, Lake — Stark County’s last unbeaten team at 6-0 after getting a Federal League win at Jackson last week — remains a few spots behind Massillon in the Division II poll.

Last week’s state poll:Massillon climbs Associated Press high school football state poll; Lake remains, Fairless appears

The fourth Ohio high school football poll from the Associated Press of the 2022 season. First-place votes in parentheses.

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (19) 6-0 199

2. Lakota West 6-0 159

3. St. Edward 5-1,143

4. Cin. Elder 5-1 118

5. Dublin Jerome (2) 6-0 111

6. Centerville 5-1 88

7. St. Ignatius 4-1 55

8. Cle. Hts. 6-0 53

9. Springboro 5-1 48

10. Springfield 4-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Princeton 45. Gahanna Lincoln 19. Medina 18. New Albany 13. Fairfield 12.

DIVISION II

1. Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings Mills 6-0 114

4 (road). Massillon 5-1 111

4 (road). Medina Highland 6-0 111

4 (road). Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Lake 6-0 95

8. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown Fitch 18. Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1,154

3. Canfield 5-1,129

4. Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Young. Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Young. Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (16) 6-0 192

2. Cin. Wyoming (4) 6-0 171

3. Steubenville 6-0 154

4. West Holmes 6-0 133

5. Van Wert 5-1 75

6. Sandusky Perkins 5-1 55

7. Gaul Acad. 6-0 51

8. Unioto 6-0 48

9. West Branch 5-1 44

10. Girard 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: col. East 26. Middletown Fenwick 21. Jefferson Area 20. Shawnee 19. Bellevue 17. Elyria Cath. 17.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Garaway 6-0 55

8. Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Lake County Perry 5-1 39

10. Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Union Local 30. Cin. Madeira 28. Greeneview (1) 24. Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Eastwood 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (17) 6-0 197

2. Kirtland (3) 6-0 180

3. Carey 6-0 148

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 6-0 106

6. Fort Frye 5-1 72

7. Versailles 4-2 65

8. Columbia Station 6-0 52

9. Cuy. Hts. 5-0 47

10. Colonel Crawford 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dawson-Bryant 28. Williamsburg 18. Tri-Village 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren JFK (8) 5-1,165

2. Springfield Cath. Cent. (7) 6-0 136

3. New Bremen (2) 5-1,120

4. Newark Cath. 3-1 108

5. Antwerp (1) 6-0 101

6. Lowellville 6-0 80

7. Waynesfield-Goshen 6-0 49

8 (road). Arlington 6-0 47

8 (road). McComb 5-1 47

10. Mechanicsburg 5-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 43. Franklin Furnace Green 39. Ansonia 30. Caldwell (1) 22. Danville 22. Hannibal River 13.

