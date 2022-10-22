Massillon football score vs. Canton McKinley live updates

It’s perhaps high school football’s best rivalry in the nation. It stretches across three centuries and draws interest from well beyond the borders of Stark County.

And when it kicks off this afternoon, it’ll mark the 133rd time the McKinley and Massillon programs meet in a high school football game.

Both teams enter the Matchup on a hot streak. The Tigers have won seven straight since a season-opening loss to Cincinnati Moeller. The Bulldogs have shaken off an 0-4 start to win five in a row and secure a share of the Federal League title.

Today’s game will not be about league titles or making the state Playoffs (both teams are already in). It’ll be purely about bragging rights between the two teams and the fans who support them.

Return here throughout Saturday afternoon for updates on the game. Here’s what else you need to know about the game until it begins.

Massillon, Canton McKinley OHSAA football state playoff scenarios

The Tigers, thanks to their seven-game winning streak, have already secured the No. 1 seed for the Playoffs in Division II, Region 7. So today’s result will have no bearing on that. Massillon will host a first-round game and a second-round game if it advances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button