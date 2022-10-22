Massillon football score vs. Canton McKinley live updates

It’s perhaps high school football’s best rivalry in the nation. It stretches across three centuries and draws interest from well beyond the borders of Stark County.

And when it kicks off this afternoon, it’ll mark the 133rd time the McKinley and Massillon programs meet in a high school football game.

Both teams enter the Matchup on a hot streak. The Tigers have won seven straight since a season-opening loss to Cincinnati Moeller. The Bulldogs have shaken off an 0-4 start to win five in a row and secure a share of the Federal League title.

Today’s game will not be about league titles or making the state Playoffs (both teams are already in). It’ll be purely about bragging rights between the two teams and the fans who support them.

Massillon, Canton McKinley OHSAA football state playoff scenarios

The Tigers, thanks to their seven-game winning streak, have already secured the No. 1 seed for the Playoffs in Division II, Region 7. So today’s result will have no bearing on that. Massillon will host a first-round game and a second-round game if it advances.

For the Bulldogs, today’s game will alter their seeding in Division I, Region 1. With a win, they are the No. 2 seed and have the chance to host two playoff games. If McKinley loses, it drops to the No. 6 seed and would hit the road for the second round if it advances.

Players to watch: McKinley’s Nino Hill, Massillon’s Willtrell Hartson

Don’t be surprised if each team’s star running back plays a big role in this game.

McKinley’s Nino Hill has been a breakout star of 2022.

Massillon’s Willtrell Hartson was a breakout star of 2020, and continues to be among the state’s elite backs.

Canton McKinley football stat leaders

Rushing—Nino Hill 120 carries for 973 yards (8.1 avg), 16 TDs. Passing—Keaton Rode 76-of-152 for 1,142 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs. Receiving—Cynceir McNeal 571 yards on 31 catches (18.4 avg), 8 TDs. Scoring—Nino Hill 98 points. Tackles for loss—Kylier Jenkins 10. Sacks—Kylier Jenkins 8. Interceptions—Dante McClellan 4. Punting—Kaden Billman’s 28.9 average is 26 punts for 751 yards.

Massillon football stat leaders

Rushing—Willtrell Hartson 177 carries for 1,197 yards (6.8 avg), 18 TDs. Passing—Jalen Slaughter 83-of-158 for 1,295 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs. Receiving—Ardell Banks 510 yards on 23 catches (22.2 avg), 7 TDs. Scoring—Willtrell Hartson 122 points. Tackles for loss—Dorian Pringle 13. Sacks—Brandon Carman 5/5 Interceptions—Maverick Clark 1, Adonis Vaughan 1. Punting—Nolan Hendricks, Massillon – 19 – 577 – 4/30

What time is the Massillon-McKinley high school football game?

The Tigers and Bulldogs kick off at 2 pm, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

Who won the Massillon-McKinley game in 2021

The Tigers used a big second half to roll to a 35-13 win over the Bulldogs a year ago at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Who leads the Massillon-McKinley football series

Massillon currently holds a 74-53-5 lead in the series, having won nine of the last 10 matchups. McKinley’s only win in that stretch came in 2015, the final game at Fawcett Stadium.

How many consecutive wins does Massillon have over McKinley

The Tigers have won six straight in the series. It is the longest winning streak by either team in the series since Massillon won nine in a row from 1957-65. It makes it the fourth-longest win streak in the series.

Will the Massillon-McKinley football game be on TV

The game will be telecast on WIVM, which is channel 989 on Spectrum Cable in Stark County and channels 21 and 128 on Massillon Cable.

What radio stations are broadcasting the McKinley-Massillon football game

The game can be heard on ESPN-AM 990, WHBC-AM 1480, WDJQ-FM 92.5 and WRQK-FM 106.9.

