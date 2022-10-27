Massillon alum Austin Brawley starting for Ohio Bobcats football

ATHENS — Austin Brawley didn’t need any transition period. The moment the former Massillon football star stepped foot onto the Ohio University campus, he was ready to make an immediate impact.

Even at the college Division I level, Brawley felt right at home. Despite the complexity of his scheduling, the foundation of his new program felt like his old one. And it’s allowed the true freshman to make a positive impact on the Bobcats.

“Coming in, it’s a lot like Massillion, so it wasn’t as hard for me to transition like it was for a lot of the freshmen, but as we kept going, I just kept going as hard as I could,” Brawley said “(I) worked myself up through a couple of injuries. I started to get more and more chances, and eventually started to make the roster.”

The Bobcats were dealing with depth issues in the secondary this season, made worse by injuries.

Enter Brawley. He’s played in seven of the team’s eight games. Recruited as a safety, he ended up seeing time at cornerback for a time. After Ohio’s starting safeties went down during the Kent State game, Brawley was the next man up. Since then, Brawley started for the next three weeks.

Even when he was on the second team, he stayed ready as if he was a starter

“There’s always going to be injuries, especially playing at the high level,” Brawley said. “Everyone is competing so hard in every single play. You just have to be prepared enough that the coaches trust you to go into the game and have your teammates to trust you so you can all play to the best of your abilities.”

Brawley thinks he’s benefitting from playing corner. And being a versatile player throughout his football career, he caught on quickly enough.

