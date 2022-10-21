Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Falls To Loyola, 2-1

Next Game: Fordham 10/23/2022 | 1 PM October 23 (Sun) / 1 PM Fordham

CHICAGO – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to the Loyola Chicago at the Loyola Soccer Park on Thursday night. The Minutewomen moved to 5-7-5 overall and 4-3-2 in the Atlantic 10, while the Ramblers improved to 7-7-3 overall and 3-5-1 in the conference.

Loyola notched a goal in the 20th minute of the game to take an early 1-0 lead, as Jaimee Cibulka took a shot directed to the bottom right of the net. Abby Swanson of Loyola Drew a foul in the box, taking a penalty kick at the 33rd minute mark, scoring in the bottom left of the goal to make it a 2-0 contest at the end of the first half. In the second half, the senior midfielder collected a rebound and crossed the ball across the box. Junior forward Grace Pinkus took one touch before shooting the ball into the top center of the net, putting the Minutewomen on the board in the 81st minute.

Massachusetts and Loyola stayed even in corner kicks with five apiece on the night. Junior goalkeeper Bella Mendoza played for the full 90 minutes in net, saving nine of the 11 shots faced, recording nine saves for the second time this season.

UMass concludes the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 23, when Atlantic 10 Rival Fordham visits Rudd Field for a 1 pm contest on ESPN+. Five Seniors in Serena Ahmed , Olivia Gouldsbury , Fiona Kane , Lauren Smida and Lindsay Wolf will be recognized prior to the start of the match.

For complete coverage of the UMass Women's soccer team, follow the Minutewomen on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook at @UMassWSoccer and online at www.UMassAthletics.com.