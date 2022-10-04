Massachusetts Women’s Basketball Reveals Tipoff Times; Single Game Tickets On Sale Details

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s basketball announced tipoff times for the 2022-23 home slate on Tuesday afternoon. Along with tip times, Massachusetts Athletics launches single game tickets for season ticket holders, which are on sale now, with general public single game tickets going on sale at 10 AM on Thursday, October 6.

The Minutewomen begin their campaign on Monday, November 7, as one of three doubleheaders with the men’s basketball team, with a 5 pm start. The other two double headers with the men’s program will be on January 4 against Rhode Island at 5 pm, and January 14 vs. Saint Joseph’s at 2 pm

Massachusetts takes on Maine on Nov. 14, before hosting Yale on Nov. 30, both at 7 pm The team will play Columbia at 12 pm on December 10 and will close out its non-conference home schedule with 7 pm games against Saint Peter’s (Dec. 21) and Dartmouth (Dec. 28). The Atlantic 10 Slate kicks off on Dec. 31 vs. St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m

UMass competes against VCU at 12 pm on Jan. 26, Richmond at 7 pm on February 1, Fordham at 7 pm on Feb. 8, and Davidson at 12 pm on Feb. 19. The home slate will be capped with a 4 pm contest vs. George Washington on Feb. 25.

Single game tickets start at just $10. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.umassathletics.com/tickets or by calling 1-866-UMASS-TIX.