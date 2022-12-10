Massachusetts Women’s Basketball Defeated At Home By Columbia, 83-74

Next Game: Saint Peter’s 12/21/2022 | 2 PM NESN/ESPN+ December 21 (Wed) / 2 PM Saint Peter’s

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s basketball fell to Columbia University on Saturday afternoon at the Mullins Center, 83-74. Graduate student Sam Breen finished with her sixth double-double of the season, 46th of her career, recording 23 points and 12 rebounds.

In addition to Bree reaching double figures, Destiny Philoxy put up 17 points, followed by Ber’Nyah Mayo with 13 and Sydney Taylor with 11. Philoxy and Mayo tallied four assists each, while Mayo led the team with five steals, falling one shy of matching her career-high.

UMass shot 68.0 percent (17-of-25) from the Charity stripe and outscored Columbia in points in the paint (40-28), points off turnovers (17-11) and fast break points (22-13).

UMass grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but Columbia knocked down a three to claim the lead. The two teams traded points to knot it up at 5-5 at the 7:19 mark. The Lions began a 17-6 run to pull ahead 22-11 with a minute and 45 seconds remaining on the clock. Philoxy drained a triple, before Mayo added two points with a layup with two seconds on the clock. Columbia held a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Columbia continued to extend its lead, going on an 11-3 run that lasted four minutes and 15 seconds of play, to lead 33-19. The Minutewomen started to climb back as the team began a 12-4 run of their own. Mayo capped the run with a steal and a drive to the basket to put Massachusetts back within six. The two teams headed into Halftime with a score of 37-31, in favor of Columbia.

Massachusetts and Columbia kept the scoring close in the third, as the Minutewomen grabbed 10 points to the Lions’ nine in the first three minutes and 16 seconds of the quarter, with UMass closing the gap to five. As Columbia led, 46-41, the began a 19-7 run to pull ahead 65-48. Breen got the and-one with 54 seconds remaining to make it a 65-51 contest, with the Lions still holding on to the lead. The Lions notched two more points to close out the third with a 67-51 lead.

UMass went on a 7-3 run to begin the final frame, which included two made free throws from Piath Gabriel , a three-pointer from Breen and a layup from Philoxy, with Columbia still leading 70-58. Both the Minutewomen and Lions traded 10 points apiece, as Columbia maintained its 80-68 lead at the 4:34 mark. Massachusetts tried to climb back, going on a 6-3 run, with Mayo making it only a nine-point game with 1:39 left, but it was not enough, and the contest came to a close with its final score of 83- 74.

Massachusetts will take an 11-day break before returning to the Hardwood for a 2 pm Matchup against Saint Peter’s on Wednesday, December 21, on NESN/ESPN+.