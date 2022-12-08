Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 8 predictions from proven model

The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Massachusetts Minutemen will both be looking to extend their respective winning streaks when they square off on Thursday night. UMass Lowell has won seven consecutive games following its 84-64 win at LIU on Monday. Massachusetts has won six games in a row, picking up an 87-73 win over Albany its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Minutemen are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.

Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell spread: Massachusetts -2.5

Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 143 points

Massachusetts vs. UMass Lowell money line: Massachusetts -145, UMass Lowell +125

Featured Game | Massachusetts Minutemen vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

Why Massachusetts can cover

Massachusetts is on a roll coming into this matchup, winning each of its last six games. The latest win came in an 87-73 final against Albany on Monday, as freshman forward Tafara Gapare scored a team-high 15 points off the bench. The Minutemen got plenty of production from their bench in that game, as junior forward Dyondre Dominguez, senior forward Isaac Kante and freshman guard Keon Thompson each scored in double figures as reserves.

They have not been beaten against the spread in any game during their current winning streak, going 5-0-1 in those six contests. Massachusetts has also won each of its last five home games against UMass Lowell, so it will be confident heading into this matchup. The Minutemen have covered the spread in six consecutive games against teams from the America East.

Why UMass Lowell can cover

Massachusetts might be on a six-game winning streak, but it has not been nearly as impressive as UMass Lowell has been during its seven-game hot streak. The Minutemen have won five of their six games by single digits, while the River Hawks have won every game during their streak by at least nine points. They are coming off an 84-64 win at LIU on Monday, covering the 15-point spread in the process.

UMass Lowell has not had any trouble playing away from home, covering the spread in seven of its last eight road games. Massachusetts is going to be without leading scorer Noah Fernandes due to an ankle injury, and he is the team’s only player scoring in double figures. The River Hawks have three double-digit scorers, paced by senior forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly’s 14.5 points per game.

