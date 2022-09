Next Game: at Eastern Michigan 10/1/2022 | 2 PM ESPN+ October 01 (Sat) / 2 PM at Eastern Michigan

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Massachusetts football team dropped a 28-0 contest to Temple on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field (14,033).

The Minutemen limited the Owls to a 7-0 lead at Halftime but could not capitalize on opportunities as the Owls were able to pull away in the second half.

Gino Campiotti passed for 36 yards, going 7-for-14 on the afternoon, while Zamar Wise threw three complete passes for 35 yards. Cameron Sullivan-Brown hauled in five receptions for 46 yards, and Ellis Merriweather led the team in Rushes with 53 yards, including a 36-yard run, on eight carries.

Gerrell Johnson and Jalen Mackie had a team-high six tackles apiece, with Johnson recording all six solo. Mackie and Marcus Bradley had 0.5 sacks each for a loss of five yards on the day. Jordan Mahoney finished with an interception, a forced fumble and one tackle, while Noah Boy too posted his first career interception. All told, the Massachusetts defense forced four Temple turnovers.

How It Happened

In the first half, the Minutemen limited Temple to just eight rushing yards and 86 total yards in the first half, but the Owls were in front 7-0 at the half.

After CJ Kolodziey pinned Temple deep to start its second drive of the game Marcus Bradley and Jalen Mackie combined to sack EJ Warner on the one-yard line on a third and nine attempt.

Ethan Dumont recovered a muffed punt to take over at the defensive 47-yard line early in the second quarter but then Campiotti was picked off by Alex Odom to end the Massachusetts drive.

Also in the first half, the Minutemen used interceptions by Jordan Mahoney and Noah Boy too to limit Temple’s offense but Warner connected with Ian Stewart on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 to play in the second quarter.

Temple extended the lead on a two-yard Quincy Patterson touchdown run, capping an 80-yard drive to open the second half.

The Minutemen stopped a fourth and three attempt with 6:25 left in the third to force a turnover on Downs but the Owls picked off the next play and returned it for a touchdown to make it 21-0.

Mahoney forced a fumble that Nahji Logan recovered at the 2:15 mark of the third quarter, marking Mahoney’s second forced fumble of the season. It was Logan’s first career fumble recovery.

At 14:29 of the fourth quarter, a 50-yard pass from Warner to Adonicas Sanders resulted in the Owls fourth touchdown of the day, making it a 28-0 contest.

Coach Brown Quote

Thoughts on the difference in the game…

It really comes down to two pass plays both on third down that were difference makers in the game. The third down in the early third quarter I expected us to make that play. Then they ran an over route to a tight end and we missed a tackle. Those drives ending in scores coupled with the interception for a touchdown is tough.

Notes

It marked the first time Massachusetts forced an opponent into four turnovers since the 62-59 triple overtime win over Liberty on Nov. 3, 2018.

Jordan Mahoney intercepted a pass for the second consecutive game (second of his career)

Noah Boy too recorded his first career interception as the Minutemen defense produced at least two interceptions for the second consecutive game.

Mohoney also forced his second fumble of the season, leading to Nahji Logan’s first career fumble recovery.

Quarterback Zamar Wise saw his first action of the season.

