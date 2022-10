Next Game: Liberty 10/8/2022 | 3:30 PM ESPN+ October 08 (Sat) / 3:30 PM Liberty

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The University of Massachusetts football team was in it until the final drive but ultimately fell at Eastern Michigan, 20-13, in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday afternoon at Rynearson Stadium (16,478).

Gino Campiotti gained 118 yards on the ground for Massachusetts and rushed for a touchdown while adding 87 yards passing on 8-for-18. Carson Cameron was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts, including a career-long 47-yard kick, to account for the rest of the Massachusetts scoring.

The Massachusetts defense held Eastern Michigan scoreless in the first half. Gerell Johnson (6 solo), Jalen Mackie (4 solo) and Tyler Rudolph (4 solo) each finished with nine tackles while Mackie and Rudolph added interceptions. Mackie also had an eight-yard sack as one of his two tackles for loss.

How It Happened

Billy Wooden forced a fumble and Jordan Mahoney recovered it to put an end to the Eagles’ opening drive of the game. The Massachusetts offense capitalized off that turnover by turning in an eight-play, 49-yard drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown run by Campiotti.

Mackie picked off an Austin Smith pass in the second quarter for his first pick in a Massachusetts uniform.

Cameron Carson added a 30-yard field goal with four minutes to play in the second quarter to stake the Minutemen to a 10-0 Halftime lead.

On the opening drive of the second half Campiotti connected with George Johnson III for a 41-yard completion that set up a career-best 47-yard field goal by Carson.

Eastern Michigan answered on the ensuing drive with a touchdown to make it a 13-7 game.

A sack by Mackie helped set up an Eastern Michigan fourth-and-five attempt that Tyler Rudolph picked off for his first career interception.

But the Eagles took a 14-13 lead with 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 39-yard touchdown catch by Tanner Knue.

With 7:13 remaining, Massachusetts took over possession at the 20-yard line looking to put together a game-tying touchdown drive. Campiotti had a 24-yard run to move the chains and then converted on a fourth-and-one rush at the Eastern Michigan 41. George Johnson then caught a pass on third down that was close to a first but on the ensuing fourth and inches play, the Eagles made the stop to hold off the Minutemen.

Notes

Gino Campiotti recorded his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Jordan Mahoney picked up his first career fumble recovery and it was his third consecutive with a turnover after interceptions against Stony Brook and Temple.

Jalen Mackie posted his first interception for UMass and the second of his career.

Cameron Carson connected on a career-long 47-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half.

Massachusetts posted at least two interceptions for the third straight game.

Quarterback Garrett Dzuro saw his first action of the season.

Coach Brown Quote

Thoughts on the offense…

“There were some plays that we made…I thought we took good strides today offensively, again, it gave us a chance to be in the football game throughout the entire game.”

Next Up

Next weekend the Minutemen return home for a 3:30 pm game against Liberty on Saturday, October 8. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tickets can be purchased here.