Massachusetts Football downed by Buffalo, 34-7

Next Game: New Mexico State 10/29/2022 | 3:30 PM ESPN3 or ESPN+ October 29 (Sat) / 3:30 PM New Mexico State

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts football team fell 34-7 to the University at Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium (13,378).

Garret Dzuro passed for 99 yards, while Ellis Merriweather scored his first touchdown of the season after missing the previous two games. Kay’Ron Adams led the Massachusetts offense with 67 rushing yards.

The Minutemen defense came up with another two interceptions on the afternoon, including Josh Wallace’s second of the season and Jordan Mahoney’s third of the year. Jalen Mackie led the team with nine tackles (six solo).

How It Happened

A third down tackle by Noah Boy too held Buffalo to a field goal in their opening drive. With 7:15 remaining in the first quarter, Tyler Rudolph broke up a pass to force a Buffalo punt, this ultimately leading to a UMass first down.

On Buffalo’s next possession, a fourth-and-four touchdown catch created a 10-0 lead just four seconds into the second quarter. Al-Jay Henderson then posted an 84-yard run for Buffalo’s second touchdown of the afternoon.

With 7:42 remaining in the first half, Merriweather’s efforts were rewarded as he punched in a five-yard touchdown, narrowing the gap to 17-7. Buffalo quickly answered back with a third-and-10, 49-yard touchdown completion. In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Mahoney intercepted his third pass of the season.

Buffalo opened the second half’s scoring with a 39-yard field goal. With 3:54 remaining in the third quarter, George Johnson III’s The 27-yard catch ultimately catalyzed the Minutemen to their 16th first down of the game. On the Bulls’ following drive, Wallace forced an interception at the UMass 35-yard line to give the Minutemen possession Entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulls’ responded with a six play, 62-yard scoring drive to mark the game’s final score, 34-7.

Notes

Ellis Merriweather collected his first touchdown of the season and the sixth of his career

Isaac Ross tied his career-high with a 25-yard catch in the first half

Kay’Ron Adams tallied a career best 65 yards rushing

Javon Batten added his second fumble recovery of the season

Massachusetts now has eight interceptions on the season

George Johnson III finished with 52 receiving yards

Coach Brown Quotes

Defense

Thoughts on defense…

“You can see the development in specific guys… [I was] disappointed in our consistency in run defense but at the same time we took a couple high-risk plays because we had no choice. Had to try to generate something to help this football team but it came back to bite me.”

Thoughts are Tanner Davis …

“Think he played up to his ability for his first time in my opinion. Tackled well, gave him a?couple extra responsibilities and thought he handled all those jobs really well.

Thoughts are Josh Wallace …

“I thought he had a really good game today. He got his hands on four balls, could’ve intercepted three, did intercept one.”

Offense

Thoughts on offense…

“George Johnson was a positive sign today and for Ellis, it was nice to have him out there and at our disposal.”

Thoughts are Garrett Dzuro …

“Our quarterback was an animal today. What that kid did to get himself back on the field today, we don’t take any shortcuts. He did everything necessary to get himself on the field today. I thought he competed at a high, high level. When someone likes Garrett Dzuro does what you were just talking about almost brings tears to my eyes. That’s what you love about football. Here’s a guy who just wants to play football.”?

Next Up

The Minutemen have an open week and then stay home to play host to New Mexico State at 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 29 as part of Homecoming.