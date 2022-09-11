Massachusetts Football Downed At Toledo
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|0
|7
|0
|3
|10
|
|14
|14
|17
|10
|55
Game Recap: Football |
Holiness scores first touchdown as a Minuteman, while Campiotti and Baldwin Jr., record career bests in rushes.
TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Massachusetts football fell at Toledo 55-10 on Saturday night at the Glass Bowl.
Isaiah Holiness scored his first touchdown in a Massachusetts uniform, and the first rushing touchdown of his career, with only seven seconds left in the second quarter. Earlier on that scoring drive, Tim Baldwin Jr.converted a third and one with a career-best 29-yard rush, placing the Minutemen in the redzone. Gino Campiotti added a career-high of his own with a 22-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Campiotti was 5-for-14 for 27 yards and led the team in rushes with 65 yards on 12 carries. Cameron Sullivan-Brown led with 31 receiving yards on three catches. Jalen Mackie and Javon Batten had a team-high seven tackles each for the Minutemen.
For Toledo, Dequan Finn completed 12-of-26 passes for 177 yards on the night while also rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, the Rockets totaled 234 rushing yards.
The Rockets scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Toledo added a third rushing touchdown just 56 seconds into the second when Peny Boone punched in his second of the night. An 11-yard pass from Finn to Devin Maddox pushed the Rockets to a 28-0 lead at the 10:54 mark of the second.
The Minutemen put together an 11-play, 59-yard drive near the end of the first half which was capped off by a one-yard Holiness rushing touchdown.
Toledo tacked on 17 more points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. Cameron Carson made a 24-yard field goal to make it a 55-10 contest.
Notes
— Tim Baldwin’s 29-yard run in the second quarter was the longest of his career.
— Isaiah Holiness scored the first touchdown of UMass career and his third overall, while it also marked his first career rushing touchdown.
— Gino Campiotti posted a career-long rush of 22 yards in the third quarter
Next Up
The Minutemen host Stony Brook at 3:30 pm on Saturday, September 17, for their home opener on ESPN+. Click here for tickets.