Massachusetts Football Downed At Toledo


10

Massachusetts
MAS

0-2, 0-0

55

Toledo
TOL

2-0, 0-0

Score By Quarters
Team 1 st 2nd 3rd 4th F
MAS
Massachusetts 		0 7 0 3 10
TOL
Toledo 		14 14 17 10 55

Game Recap: Football |

Holiness scores first touchdown as a Minuteman, while Campiotti and Baldwin Jr., record career bests in rushes.

TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Massachusetts football fell at Toledo 55-10 on Saturday night at the Glass Bowl.

Isaiah Holiness scored his first touchdown in a Massachusetts uniform, and the first rushing touchdown of his career, with only seven seconds left in the second quarter. Earlier on that scoring drive, Tim Baldwin Jr.converted a third and one with a career-best 29-yard rush, placing the Minutemen in the redzone. Gino Campiotti added a career-high of his own with a 22-yard scamper in the third quarter.

Campiotti was 5-for-14 for 27 yards and led the team in rushes with 65 yards on 12 carries. Cameron Sullivan-Brown led with 31 receiving yards on three catches. Jalen Mackie and Javon Batten had a team-high seven tackles each for the Minutemen.

For Toledo, Dequan Finn completed 12-of-26 passes for 177 yards on the night while also rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, the Rockets totaled 234 rushing yards.

The Rockets scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Toledo added a third rushing touchdown just 56 seconds into the second when Peny Boone punched in his second of the night. An 11-yard pass from Finn to Devin Maddox pushed the Rockets to a 28-0 lead at the 10:54 mark of the second.

The Minutemen put together an 11-play, 59-yard drive near the end of the first half which was capped off by a one-yard Holiness rushing touchdown.

Toledo tacked on 17 more points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. Cameron Carson made a 24-yard field goal to make it a 55-10 contest.

Notes
— Tim Baldwin’s 29-yard run in the second quarter was the longest of his career.

Isaiah Holiness scored the first touchdown of UMass career and his third overall, while it also marked his first career rushing touchdown.

Gino Campiotti posted a career-long rush of 22 yards in the third quarter

Next Up
The Minutemen host Stony Brook at 3:30 pm on Saturday, September 17, for their home opener on ESPN+. Click here for tickets.

