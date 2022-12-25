Mass MoCA’s winter/spring season filled with new art, new performances | Arts-theater

NORTH ADAMS — New year, new art. And a lot of it.

The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art is starting off 2023 with a slate of new works in the galleries and plenty of performances — music, dance and more — in the galleries and on stage in the Hunter Center and Club B10 to keep you busy during the winter and early spring.

2023 WINTER / SPRING SEASON

Where: Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams

When: 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday through Monday

Tickets and information: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org

NEW ART

“Daniel Giordano: Love from Vicki Island”

On view beginning Feb. 4

Amarelli licorice, Husqvarna motocross bikes, cattails, and railroad spikes: Daniel Giordano finds much of the material for his eccentric assemblages on the streets of his hometown of Newburgh, NY, and along the banks of the nearby Hudson River.

“Love from Vicki Island” showcases a selection of works produced by Giordano in his family’s now-defunct factory. Working in series, as if on a production line, he combines industrial artifacts, organic matter, ceramic elements, and cast aluminum to produce provocative “portraits” of himself and of his family, as well as their city, all struggling to reconcile the past and the present.

“Carrie Schneider: Sphinx”

On view beginning March 11

Isolated during the pandemic, artist Carrie Schneider, relied on her phone to find community and inspiration. Working with a room-sized camera she built herself — a sort of camera obscura affixed with a large-format Rodenstock lens — she exposes screen grabs of friends’ social media feeds, images from her private archive, and shots of historical artworks directly to photo paper. The enigmatic results provide glimpses into the artist’s interior life and present a picture of a deep desire for connection.

“to see oneself at a distance”

On view beginning March 25

A group exhibition that focuses on Revolutionary Moments throughout the 20th century while complicating their over-romanticization. The four artists in the exhibition employ rigorous archival research to create artworks that explore decolonization not as an event horizon, but as a series of gestures, ruptures, and fragments that might ripple across time and space.

ARTIST TALKS

In Conversation: Marc Swanson, Maggie Nelson, Susannah Sayler and Edward Morris

When: 4:30 p.m., March 6

Tickets: $10, talk only. Free for members, students and with museum admission.

Join artist Marc Swanson in conversation with acclaimed essayist Maggie Nelson and artists Susannah Sayler and Edward Morris. The artists discuss their respective works on mourning and climate change as represented in Swanson’s exhibition “A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco,” Nelson’s 2021 book “On Freedom,” and Sayler/Morris’s, “The Canary Project and Toolshed,” which look to find solutions for our climate futures.

“Shadow”: Screening with Q&A

When: 7 p.m., Jan. 21

Tickets: $12, members and students; $18, advance, $28, day of.

A group of activists holds a public meeting, Desperate to save the world. As the meeting unravels, they discover that the greatest threat to their future is already in the room.

Adapted from Australia’s internationally acclaimed Back to Back Theatre’s hit “The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes,” this darkly humorous film reflects the company’s commitment to alternative models of story creation and screen production.

In Conversation: Carrie Schneider & Laura Mulvey

When: 4:30 pm, April 3

Tickets: $10, talk only. Free for members, students and with museum admission.

Influential Feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey, known for coining the term “the male gaze” in her seminal 1975 essay, “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema” discusses her new book, “Afterimages,” and its intersections with artist Carrie Schneider’s new work, ” Sphinx.”

PERFORMANCES

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

When: 8 p.m., Jan. 7

Where: Club B10

Tickets: $22, advance; $32, day of; $46, preferred

Brooklyn-based Super Yamba Band ignites the hottest Afro-funk dance parties in town, featuring the legendary Kaleta, whose guitar chops earned him decades of touring and recording with the likes of Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more. This funktacular crew will keep the new year good times coming as they warm things up in Club B10.

La Seca: Armando Guadalupe Cortés and M. Elijah Sueuga

When: 4 p.m., Feb. 3 and 4

Free with museum admission

This collaborative performance by artist/DJ M. Elijah Sueuga and Armando Guadalupe Cortés — whose work is on view in the exhibition “Ceramics in the Expanded Field” — converges on the artists’ interest in sound as well as a shared geography.

La Seca refers to the dry season in a vast region that stretches through Mexico and into the US southwest. Sueuga’s Ancestral Homeland lies at the north and Armando’s at the southern end. In this call and response, Sueuga responds to Cortés’ work Castillos with a video projection and a Sonic composition that frames la(s) Seca(s) as a Prelude of change to come. Cortés replies to Sueuga’s work in a performance within the installation.

Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano: “Broadway en Spanglish”

When: 8 p.m., Feb. 4

Where: Club B10

Tickets: $22, advance; $32, day of; $46, preferred

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca create Mexican musical magic in “Broadway en Spanglish.” With live accompaniment from the renowned Mariachi ensemble Mariachi Real De Mexico de Ramon Ponce, they deliver fresh interpretations of some of musical theater’s most iconic tunes with new arrangements by Lozano.

“Akoma”: Jlin and Florence To

When: 8 p.m., Feb. 18

Where: Hunter Center

Tickets: $32, advance; $42, day of; $59, preferred

Jlin, who Pitchfork calls “a producer at the Vanguard of electronic music who makes tracks that Pulse with a quick and steady heartbeat,” and the Multidisciplinary artist Florence To will be in residence creating their new Collaborative project, “Akoma,” a concert/ installation they will reveal to the world for the first time in this work-in-progress presentation.

Armando Guadalupe Cortés with Juvenal Cortés: “aún los Gallos lloran”

When: 2 p.m., Feb. 18 and 19

Where: Building 4

Tickets: Free with museum admission.

Artist Armando Cortés Returns to his installation “Castillos,” on view in “Ceramics in the Expanded Field,” to present a new iteration of “aún los Gallos lloran (Even Roosters Cry),” a performance that activates his artwork. Using the traditional sport of cockfighting as a metaphor for the Rituals of masculine bravado and the relationships between men, Cortés presents a balancing act between two characters, whose interactions on a seesaw-like stage reflect the changing contours of their connections to each other and to the histories Embedded in the installation objects used in the performance.

“Eight Elements in Eight Hours,”

When: March 9, 10 and 11

Where: In the galleries

Tickets: Free with museum admission.

Co-presented by Jacob’s Pillow.

In conjunction with William Kentridge Studios, Thulani Chauke, a principal dancer in Kentridge’s “The Head and the Load” —which was developed and previewed at Mass MoCA in 2018 — will be in residence developing a new site-specific durational dance work set in a gallery space. Created in collaboration with Chauke’s fellow South African dancer, Albert Fana Tshabalala, and featuring improvised live music, museum visitors are welcome to come and go throughout the day as the performance takes place.

“Old Man and the Sea”

When: 8 pm March 25

Where: Hunter Center

Tickets: $35, advance; $45, day of; $70, preferred

Composer and National Sawdust co-founder Paola Prestini Returns with a work-in-progress preview of the opera “Old Man and the Sea” created with Royce Vavrek and Karmina Šilec, that interweaves Hemingway’s classic Fable with original Portraits of quotidian life to create a look at aging, legacy, and our relationship to oceans.

Urban Bush Women: “Haint Blu”

When: 7 p.m., April 19–22,

Tickets: $28, advance; $38, day of.

Co-presented by Jacob’s Pillow and Williams College

After a multi-year developmental process working in Collaboration with communities, artists, and presenters in Miami, Martha’s Vineyard, New Orleans, New York, and North Adams, Urban Bush Women Returns with it’s newest artistic endeavor for a site-responsive performance in the galleries and throughout the museum campus.

Taking its title from the color that Southern families paint their front Porches to Ward off bad spirits, “Haint Blu” uses performance as a center and source of healing, taking us through movement into stillness and rest: remembering, reclaiming, releasing, and restoring . “Haint Blu” is an embodied look into family lines and the movements, histories, and stories of our Elders and ancestors. It reflects on what has been lost across generations and what can be recovered.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Assets for Artists: Free Online Professional Development Workshops

When: January through May

Available to artists of all disciplines in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Assets for Artists program continues this spring with a slate of brand new professional development workshops for artists to improve the business elements of their creative practice.

New offerings include “Protecting Our Practice and Creative Self” with Ngoc Tran Vu and “Financial Well-Being Through Interdependence” with Amy Smith and jumatatu m. poe, as well as artist favorites like “Making a Plan in a Time Of Uncertainty” with Laura Baring-Gould, “Staying Authentic While Marketing Your Work,” with Daniel Callahan and more. Space may be limited.

Member Celebration: Kelli Rae Adams, Yto Barrada, Jason Moran, Richard Nielsen and Amy Yoes

When: 6 to 8:30 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7

Tickets: $10, free for members

Celebrate the artists who have exhibited work in B6: The Robert Wilson Building over the past year — some just coming, some soon going: “kelli rae adams: Forever in Your Debt,” “Yto Barrada: Ways to Baffle the Wind;” “Jason Moran, Black Stars: Writing in the Dark;” “Richard Nielsen: This is Not a Gag;” and “Amy Yoes: Hot Corners.”

Free Day

When: 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 am–5 pm

Mass MoCA’s annual community Celebration rocks the galleries with live music, pop-up performances, take-home art projects, and tons more!

Open Studios at Mass MoCA

When: 5 to 7 pm, Feb. 23, March 23 and April 27

Admission: Free

On the fourth Thursday of every month, visit the most contemporary art Mass MoCA has to offer — works in progress by artists-in-residence. Head to the Assets for Artists website for full information.

After Hours

When: 5 to 8 pm, March 9, April 13 and May 11

Admission: $5 for Berkshire County residents, free for members. Special pricing for non-residents.

On the second Thursday of each month explore the exhibitions in Buildings 4 and 5 — head to “EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix” for a beverage, and take in a variety of evening programs including pop-up performances and auditory experiences curated by exhibiting artists .

11th Annual Teen Invitational

When: 6 to 9 pm, April 14 (opening reception), 10 am to 5 pm, April 15 and 16

Admission: Opening reception is free. Regular museum admission April 15 and 16.

A Collaboration with high school art teachers, principals, and artists in the Northern Berkshires, Mass MoCA’s 11th annual Teen Invitational brings the work of local students and art instructors to the public for one long weekend—and one fun party! Catch the best of our young local talent on view in the main galleries from April 14 – 16.

International Slow Art Day

When: 10 am to 5 pm, April 15

Free with museum admission.

Did you realize that the average viewer spends only 10 seconds in front of a work of art? Celebrate International Slow Art Day at Mass MoCA with an afternoon of programs. Enjoy slow-looking tours, music, and meditation.