Mass Golf Memberships Now Available For 2023

for immediate release: November 2, 2022

NORTON, Massachusetts – Mass Golf Memberships are now available for the 2023 calendar year through the Members Now! program. By joining Mass Golf, individuals will not only become a member of the state’s golf association, but will get a Handicap Index® thanks to Mass Golf’s proud standing as an Allied Golf Association of the USGA. Any golfer who joins/renews with Mass Golf between now and December 31 will become an active member for the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.

ONLINE: Join Mass Golf | Member Benefits | Handicapping

For those looking to get an active Handicap Index before the off-season, there’s still time. Active Score Posting season is still in effect until November 14, which gives players a few weeks to post scores and get an active Handicap Index for the winter and early spring.

Golfers can obtain membership to Mass Golf online through the Members Now! program by selecting from over 150 different public access Clubs to list as their Affiliated club*. Other benefits of joining Mass Golf include a free subscription to the award-winning MassGolfer Magazine. Members also get access to Member Days – which allow players of all abilities to make it up at some of the state’s premier private clubs. Membership also gives players the ability to compete in Mass Golf Championships, Tournaments, and Team Events.

Members are also delivered Weekly newsletters and twice-monthly Handicap update emails. These communications are filled with local golf news, helpful information about Handicapping, and further explanation of the Rules of Golf.

By becoming a Member of Mass Golf, you’ll be joining over 110,000 golf enthusiasts in Massachusetts. Make today a golf day.

* This affiliation does not include any special playing privileges.

ABOUT MASS GOLF

Mass Golf is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing golf in Massachusetts by building an engaged community around the sport.

With a community made up of over 110,000 golf enthusiasts and over 340 member clubs, Mass Golf is one of the largest state golf associations in the country. Members enjoy the benefits of handicapping, engaging golf content, course rating and scoring services along with the opportunity to compete in an array of events for Golfers of all ages and abilities.

At the Forefront of junior development, Mass Golf is proud to offer programming to youth in the state through First Tee Massachusetts and subsidized rounds of golf by way of Youth on Course.

For more news about Mass Golf, follow along on Facebook, TwitterInstagram, and YouTube.