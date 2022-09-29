Mason Marchment gets involved quickly with two goals in Stars’ preseason win vs. Coyotes

Stars forward Mason Marchment scored twice during the team’s 4-3 overtime win over Arizona in Tulsa on Tuesday night, his first preseason action with his new team.

Marchment’s first goal 2:35 into the second period gave the Stars a 3-2 lead over the Coyotes. His second goal was the game-winner in overtime on the power play. They also had a game-high seven shots on goal.

“You don’t like to put too much pressure on anyone or point anyone out this early with the number of guys we have, but his performance warrants that. I think he was that good,” Stars Coach Pete DeBoer said Wednesday. “Scored two, could have probably had three or four. He was physical, just seemed to be involved everywhere. Great start for him.”

Marchment was the team’s biggest addition during free agency, as they signed him to a four-year contract worth $4.5 million annually. He had 47 points in 54 games for the Panthers last season, and began training camp skating on a line with Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov.

