Mason Gillis sets Mackey Arena 3-point record

WEST LAFAYETTE — Mason Gillis’ back was turned to the Purdue student section as he got into position on defense after his ninth made 3-pointer Wednesday. He couldn’t see the “We’re not worthy” bows behind him.

It would have been impossible, however, not to hear the chants of his name raining down from the stands in a packed Mackey Arena, where he just set a building record for most 3-pointers in a game.

But for all the attention and adulation he received for his performance Wednesday against Penn State — 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 9-for-12 from beyond the arc — Gillis and his teammates didn’t see it as quite big of a deal. He was the same Mason Gillis that shows up every day to practice. Nothing he had done, even as it buried a Nittany Lions team determined to force anyone but Zach Edey to beat it, was anything outside of his normal capabilities.

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Caleb Dorsey (4) defends the shot of Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the NCAA men's basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 80-60.

“Everyone’s out here acting like this is unbelievable,” guard Ethan Morton said. “I’m like, ‘I’ve seen him do this for three years. ‘This is like another open gym.’ It’s just a Testament to him and his work and how big of a piece he is for us.”

Added Gillis: “I don’t know, honestly. I was just in the right spots at the right times, and my teammates were finding me.”

