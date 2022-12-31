Mason Gillis grows into a leader for Purdue basketball

Mason Gillis grows into a leader for Purdue basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE – Mason Gillis had all the makings of a baseball star.

A 6-foot-6 outfielder and pitcher, he could touch 90 miles per hour as a teenager and once famously had the game-winning hit to send his hometown New Castle, Indiana team to the Little League World Series.

They loved baseball first, but ended up loving basketball more.

It wasn’t just the game that Gillis developed an affinity for, but the work he had to put into basketball to be good.

The more time Gillis spent in the gym, the less time he was devoting to the baseball diamond. Or to soccer and football.

“I slowly transitioned into loving basketball more,” Gillis said.

Now, Gillis is the Captain for the No. 1 team in college basketball.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button