Mason football has record run ended by Detroit King again

WESTLAND − A year ago, the Mason football team made history with its record run to the state semifinals.

They made it a mission to get back and do even more this time around.

The Bulldogs made it back and got another shot against Defending Champion Detroit King. And they once again fell a game short of a trip to Ford Field.

The latest record season for Mason ended with a 52-17 loss to King at Westland John Glenn on Saturday afternoon.

The setback ended a season during which the Bulldogs set a school record for wins for a second straight fall while adding to the best four-year stretch in program history.

“This is a great team and it’s always tough because there’s only one team that comes out of this thing smiling and happy at the end,” Mason Coach Gary Houghton said. “And it’s always tough at the end when it’s not you. I’m super proud of this group. This is the best team in Mason history as far as I can see. It’s the first team to go 12-0. There’s just so many things that they’ve done that other teams before them have never done.”

Mason (12-1) got a pair of touchdown catches from Kaleb Parrish and a field goal by Collin Winters.

The Bulldogs got an early field goal by Winters to cap their second drive to go ahead 3-0. But Detroit King answered with a kick return for a touchdown.

“We had some momentum and that kind of broke it,” Houghton said. “That got it swinging back the other way.”

And King then added to his lead, capitalizing after Mason lost a fumble on the following kickoff with another touchdown that gave it the momentum.

Those scores were part of a stretch of 24 unanswered points for King, who will face Muskegon in next week’s Division 3 Championship game.

Saturday’s setback adds to the motivation to get back to this stage once again and climb another step on the ladder. The program’s success has been building under Houghton’s direction, starting in 2019 when the Bulldogs completed their first perfect regular season in school history.

Mason had that season end with a loss in a district opener before going unbeaten the next season and losing a district final to eventual state champion DeWitt. Last fall marked another step with Mason capturing just the second district championship in program history and then winning a regional on top of that.

The Bulldogs Duplicated all the accomplishments from 2021 and went unbeaten while doing it until they ran into King.

“I’m proud of our team,” said Mason junior Derek Badgley, who is among a core of skill players slated to return for the Bulldogs. “Going 12-0, it’s something we’ve never done before. We worked really hard to do that this year. This is just motivation for us to work Harder for next year. We’re going to try to make it to the state Finals next year.”

