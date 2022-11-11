MASN to Televise Princeton & Morgan State Men’s Basketball Home Contests

BALTIMORE– UMBC men’s basketball has announced that two home contests will be televised on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) this season, Princeton (Monday, Nov. 14) and Morgan State (Saturday, Dec. 10). The Princeton contest is scheduled to tip at 6:00 pm, while the Morgan State game will begin at 5:30 pm

MASN is available in a seven-state region, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina, on 25 cable and fiber optic providers, and is televised nationally via satellite provider DirectTV.

In addition to the two televised games on MASN, all UMBC home games will stream on the ESPN platforms.

“We are thrilled that Retriever faithful throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond will have the opportunity to see the team several times this season on cable television,” stated UMBC Director of Athletics Brian Barrio. “The team plays a truly fun brand of basketball, our fanbase is growing, and it is important to all of us that the program’s visibility continues to expand.”

The season’s broadcast team consists of Gary Stein and Rick Moreland, UMBC, ’83. Stein is set to begin his fourth decade of broadcasting UMBC Basketball and is also the voice of UMBC Lacrosse. Moreland, a member of the UMBC Athletics Hall of Fame, is currently third in school history with 1,728 points and first with 717 field goals made. He spent over 30 years with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, most recently as a Senior Vice President.

The Retrievers finished 18-14 last season under Head Coach Jim Ferry who guided the Squad to an appearance in the America East Championship game in his first season.

UMBC has added eight Talented newcomers to the mix, including four Graduate transfers who bring maturity and a Championship pedigree to Baltimore. Guard Colton Lawrence (Myerstown, Pa., The Hill School / Bentley)guard Craig Beaudion II (Chicago, Ill., Whitney Young/Cleveland State)forward Jarvis Doles (Baltimore, Md., Hammond/UAlbany)and forward Tra’Von Fagan (Waterloo, Iowa, Cedar Falls / Buffalo) are all expected to play key roles. Returners Yaw Obeng-Mensah (Toronto, Ontario) and Jacob Boonyasith (Grand Rapids, Mich.) project to be fixed starters.

The Retrievers won their first game of the season on Thursday evening as they defeated Penn State York, 92-65. Obeng-Mensah recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds and Boonyasith contributed 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting.