Mashack, Key to Represent Tennessee on the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
This year marks Key’s third in a row as part of the leadership council, while Mashack is making his debut as a member.
The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
Key was an All-SEC Second Team selection and SEC All-Defensive Team member last season after setting school records for most blocks in a season and career. The three-year starter from Cary, NC, enters the 2022-23 season as the Lady Vols’ second leading returning scorer and rebounder. Heading into his second season with the Vols, Mashack appeared in 27 games during his freshman season in a reserve role. The Fontana, California, native was named to the 2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every February.