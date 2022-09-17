Mashack, Key to Represent Tennessee on the SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Jahmai Mashack

Tamari Key

The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday, with sophomoreand seniorrepresenting the Vols and Lady Vols, respectively.

This year marks Key’s third in a row as part of the leadership council, while Mashack is making his debut as a member.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Key was an All-SEC Second Team selection and SEC All-Defensive Team member last season after setting school records for most blocks in a season and career. The three-year starter from Cary, NC, enters the 2022-23 season as the Lady Vols’ second leading returning scorer and rebounder. Heading into his second season with the Vols, Mashack appeared in 27 games during his freshman season in a reserve role. The Fontana, California, native was named to the 2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets every February.